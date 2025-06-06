Giants’ sleeper safety might finally be ready for a breakout campaign

The New York Giants made serious defensive upgrades this offseason, landing both headline talent and much-needed depth.

They poured resources into the trenches and secondary, aiming to reshape a unit that lacked consistency in 2024.

Abdul Carter and Darius Alexander arrived through the draft, while Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo joined via free agency.

But sometimes, a breakthrough comes from inside the building — and safety Dane Belton is making sure people don’t forget him.

While stars grab headlines, Belton is putting together one of the most promising springs of any player on the roster.

Dane Belton is flashing real growth this offseason

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen singled out Dane Belton this week, praising the young safety for a quietly impressive stretch.

On Thursday, Belton grabbed his third interception of the spring — a sign his instincts are finally catching up with speed.

Still just 24 years old, Belton seems to be taking that critical step forward, both mentally and physically, in Year 3.

He’s never lacked toughness — his hard-hitting style has always made him effective in the box as a run defender.

But now, his understanding of coverage looks sharper, and that could unlock a much larger role down the line.

His track record shows steady improvement

Over the past three seasons, Belton has played 1,155 total snaps and logged 81 tackles with a 13% missed tackle rate.

Last season, he showed improvement, trimming that number to 9.3% while collecting 34 tackles and one interception in coverage.

He gave up 226 yards and three touchdowns through the air, but those numbers reflect a player still finding consistency.

He’s not yet a refined cover safety, but there’s no questioning his ability to read the run and step up physically.

That gives him the kind of baseline utility coaches value — especially when injuries start to test depth charts midseason.

Giants will lean on Belton as their top backup

With Holland locked into a starting role and sophomore Tyler Nubin likely slotting into the box, Belton becomes next man up.

He’ll enter the season as the team’s top reserve safety, capable of stepping into either role if someone goes down.

That versatility, especially from a third-year player, adds value the Giants haven’t consistently found in mid-round draft picks.

If Belton keeps building on this momentum, he could be the surprise contributor who saves the team when depth is tested.

And in a league where backups often decide big games, having someone like Belton ready could be a quiet luxury.

Belton could finally deliver the return the Giants hoped for

Mid-round picks often get lost in the shuffle — too raw to start, too replaceable to wait for. Belton is trying to break free of that narrative.

He’s already earned praise from coaches and now he’s backing it up on the field with turnovers and reliability this spring.

Every good defense needs someone like him: steady, physical, and prepared to step in without the moment feeling too big.

If Belton’s spring performance carries into training camp, the Giants might be looking at a valuable contributor waiting in the wings.

