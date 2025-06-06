Giants’ new quarterback might resurrect forgotten 3rd-round receiver

The New York Giants know they can’t afford another year of lifeless offense, and they’re building around that urgency in 2025.

They brought in veteran quarterback Russell Wilson with one goal: stabilize the unit and extract value from every weapon available.

Everyone expects rookie Malik Nabers to be the face of the offense, and the line finally enters the year healthy.

But there’s one name that still lingers — Jalin Hyatt — and the Giants are hoping they can finally tap into him.

He’s not just fast; he’s electric when used right, and New York knows they’ve barely scratched the surface with him.

Hyatt’s speed has never been the question

The Giants drafted Jalin Hyatt in the third round because of one undeniable trait: his breakneck, field-stretching speed.

They envisioned him as a deep threat who could blow past defenders and change the shape of coverage on every snap.

So far, that vision hasn’t turned into production. Last season, Hyatt caught just eight passes for 62 total yards.

That was a major drop-off from his rookie campaign, where he racked up 373 yards on 23 receptions and 40 targets.

For a player known for creating separation, the lack of impact felt jarring — especially in a pass-starved offense.

Russell Wilson is already building that connection

Wilson isn’t just here to manage games — he wants to elevate the players around him, and Hyatt’s near the top of that list.

“I talked to Jalin Hyatt today a little bit, too,” Wilson said during his first press conference as a Giant.

“I just think he’s a guy that’s been untapped in terms of what he knows he’s capable of.”

It’s the kind of early investment a young receiver needs — validation from a veteran who knows how to win at this level.

Wilson went on to say, “I think Jalin Hyatt, you know, he’s a guy who I really believe in.”

The Giants must commit to using Hyatt’s strengths

Hyatt’s talent isn’t in doubt, but the Giants have struggled to build a scheme that actually plays to his strengths.

He’s not a route technician or a possession receiver — he’s a burner who can flip a drive with one vertical shot.

Think of him like a match — the spark is small, but in the right setting, it can start a wildfire.

With Wilson’s deep ball accuracy and willingness to attack downfield, Hyatt could finally have a quarterback who fits his skillset.

The Giants can’t just stash him in gadget roles anymore — they need to unleash him and force defenses to adjust.

There’s still plenty of time for a breakout

At just 23 years old, Hyatt still has a long runway to prove he belongs in the Giants’ future offensive core.

And with defenses expected to focus on Nabers and Slayton, Hyatt could feast on soft matchups outside.

It’s all about trust, chemistry, and opportunity — and Wilson seems determined to give Hyatt all three in 2025.

If it clicks, this could be the breakout season fans have been waiting for — and the offense desperately needs.

