The New York Giants have multiple different roads they can take in free agency to help solve the wide receiver position. They could look to the 2026 NFL draft as a possible option, but free agency has one interesting player that could fit exactly what the Giants need: experience and an elite red-zone threat.

Now 32 years old, Mike Evans is hitting the open market and could join a new team for the first time in his career. And thanks to an injury-plagued 2025 season, the Giants might be able to get him at a bargain price.

The Down Year Could Work in the Giants’ Favor

Evans saw a noticeable dip in production this past season, catching a career-low 30 receptions on 62 targets in just eight games. That’s a 48.4% catch rate, not exactly elite. He picked up three touchdowns, but hamstring and collarbone injuries seriously limited his availability and production.

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

But here’s the thing: he’s only one year removed from 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024. The talent didn’t disappear overnight. The injuries just derailed what should have been another solid season. For a team like the Giants who need immediate help but can’t afford premium prices, this is exactly the type of situation you exploit.

Red Zone Dominance Is Still There

At 6-foot-5 and 231 pounds, Evans remains an elite red-zone threat when healthy. That frame doesn’t shrink just because you turn 32. Throughout his career, Evans has been one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL inside the 20-yard line, using his size and ball skills to create mismatches that defenses can’t solve.

He has 105 career receiving touchdowns, ranking ninth all-time in NFL history. He owns five seasons with 12 or more touchdowns, which ranks fifth all-time behind only Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison, and Randy Moss. When you need a touchdown in the red zone, Evans has spent his entire career being that guy.

The former first-round pick from 2014 also has 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start his career, tying Jerry Rice’s NFL record. Even last year’s injury-shortened campaign doesn’t erase a decade of production. The Giants would be getting a proven commodity who’s done it at the highest level for over a decade.

Perfect Fit Opposite Malik Nabers

Solidifying their WR2 position opposite Malik Nabers with an established veteran like Evans would be massive for Jaxson Dart’s development. Having a player who can highpoint the football and make things happen downfield takes pressure off the young quarterback. Dart doesn’t have to force throws to Nabers on every down. He can work through progressions knowing Evans is a legitimate option who commands respect.

Evans also brings leadership and professionalism that young receivers can learn from. He’s been to the playoffs. He’s won a Super Bowl. He knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. That experience matters in a locker room trying to build a winning culture under John Harbaugh.

If the Giants walked away from this offseason signing Evans and drafting a player on Day 2 or Day 3 to help the receiver room, they can feel good about the offense moving forward. Especially if they add another starting running back, given their interest in Super Bowl-winning back Kenneth Walker. Suddenly you have a balanced offense with weapons that can attack defenses multiple ways.

The price is the key. If Evans is looking for $10-12 million per year, that’s too rich for a 32-year-old coming off an injury year. But a two-year, $16 million deal with incentives? That’s a bargain for a player who can still be a difference-maker in the red zone and give the Giants exactly what they need without breaking the bank.