The Giants could end up trading their starting quarterback in 2025

The New York Giants have spent the offseason rewriting their quarterback room—but they may not be finished moving pieces just yet.

In a span of weeks, general manager Joe Schoen brought in Jameis Winston on a two-year, $8 million deal and then snagged Russell Wilson on a one-year contract worth $10.5 million.

The final move? Drafting Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick to become the team’s future.

But depending on how 2025 plays out, one of those veterans may end up being moved via trade.

Winston’s contract makes him a perfect backup

The Giants structured Winston’s deal for stability, not competition.

His $8 million base over two years carries a modest $5 million cap hit in 2026, with only $2.3 million in dead money if they move on. Incentives could take the total to $16 million—but only if Winston sees significant snaps, which is unlikely unless chaos erupts.

He’s the classic clipboard quarterback with starter experience, a strong locker room presence, and low financial risk. That kind of profile is gold for teams looking to groom a rookie.

In other words, he’s exactly what the Giants need behind Dart and Wilson—unless things change.

Wilson’s contract could become trade bait

Russell Wilson’s deal, on the other hand, screams one thing: flexibility.

The $10.5 million base can reach $21.5 million through incentives, but he’ll only hit those numbers if he’s the full-time starter. The more likely reality? He starts the season, tries to hold the fort, and eventually gives way to Dart.

By the time the trade deadline arrives, if the Giants are out of the playoff picture, Wilson’s remaining salary will be minimal.

That could be highly appealing for a contender looking for an experienced upgrade due to injury or poor performance.

They’d get Wilson for the stretch run—and owe nothing in 2026.

Why trading Wilson might be the smarter play

At first glance, most would assume Winston is the more tradable option. He’s cheaper, he’s younger, and he carries less brand baggage.

But Wilson has one key advantage: credibility as a starter.

He has playoff experience, a Super Bowl ring, and just enough left in the tank to sell hope to a team on the fringe.

The Giants wouldn’t demand much—maybe a late-round pick—but they’d shed the salary and clear the path for Dart with Winston still ready to step in as backup.

It’s a clean pivot if the team’s record turns ugly.

The path forward is flexible—but the goal is clear

No matter how the QB dominoes fall, the endgame for the Giants is obvious: transition to Jaxson Dart without imploding.

Winston offers low-cost insurance. Wilson offers short-term upside—and trade flexibility.

The schedule is brutal. The path is narrow.

And if the season falls off course?

Don’t be shocked if Wilson’s final act in New York ends in another uniform.

