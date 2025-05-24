Giants’ new quarterback will upgrade the offense with one key metric

Generating explosive plays has been a major challenge for the New York Giants over the last several seasons.

This offseason, they upgraded at quarterback, signing future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson to a one-year deal.

Wilson might not be the former All-Pro talent he once was at this stage in his career, but he should help transform the Giants’ offense into a much more explosive unit.

Russell Wilson’s deep passing should transform the Giants’ offense

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus detailed how Wilson’s deep-passing accuracy will transform the Giants’ offense this season:

“Russell Wilson brings his patented moon ball to Gotham City after leading the NFL with a 97.3 deep passing grade last season,” Wasserman wrote. “Even with the addition of superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers, the Giants struggled to throw the ball downfield last season. As a team, they recorded just a 67.4 deep passing grade in 2024, 4th-worst in the NFL.”

In 2024, Wilson threw 50 passes 20+ yards downfield, completing 27 (54.0%) for 851 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions in only 11 starts.

Giants’ receiving corps should thrive with Wilson

This ability to push the ball downfield with accuracy and efficiency should open things up for WRs Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Jalin Hyatt, who all thrive on deep receiving.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Wilson mentioned in his introductory press conference that he feels as though Hyatt has “untapped” potential. Perhaps his patented “moon ball” can finally help the third-year wideout emerge.