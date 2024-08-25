The Giants can reinforce offensive tackle with a solid veteran minimum free agent

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants should be worried about their offensive line depth following Saturday’s performance against the New York Jets. The line was overwhelmed on several fronts, and with third-year first-round pick Evan Neal struggling once again and aggravating his surgically repaired ankle, the Giants would be wise to proactively sign a veteran with experience.

Potential Moves: Waiver Wire and Free Agency

Waiver wire claims will be placed next week after full-scale roster cuts, but the Giants could also consider free agency and reach out to a familiar face to bolster their offensive tackle position. Tyre Phillips, a 27-year-old former third-round pick out of Mississippi State, played 552 snaps last season for the Giants, allowing 21 pressures and two sacks while committing three penalties.

Tyre Phillips: A Viable Option?

Phillips has always been a competent pass blocker in a reserve role but has been less effective as a run blocker. With 1,803 career snaps, he spent the first two years with the Baltimore Ravens and the next two with the Giants before suffering a quad injury in Week 17 last season that significantly set him back. Fortunately, Phillips is making excellent progress and should be ready for the start of the 2024 NFL season.

“An update on Tyre Phillips, who suffered a torn quad tendon in Week 17 last season, per source: His strength and power is now at baseline pre-injury. He is now doing football training at full speed,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X. “The next step will be visits with teams to get checked out in the near future.”

Current Offensive Line Depth Chart

Currently, the Giants’ offensive line depth chart doesn’t inspire much confidence beyond their primary starters. Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor are expected to take the majority of snaps this season, assuming they remain healthy. Behind them, the Giants have Evan Neal, Joshua Miles, Matt Nelson, and Marcellus Johnson. They also have former third-round pick Josh Ezeudu, a depth option who has yet to impress.

Need for Additional Support

The Giants desperately need more support at the offensive tackle position. Phillips not only brings experience but could also be signed on a veteran minimum contract and already knows what it takes to play for Big Blue. Adding a player like Phillips would provide valuable depth and insurance against potential injuries.