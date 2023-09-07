The Giants are taking a high-stakes bet on star offensive weapon

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made waves in the offseason by acquiring tight end Darren Waller to bolster their lackluster offense. Waller’s arrival has injected a sense of excitement, but it’s a feeling tinged with apprehension due to his injury history.

Waller’s Rollercoaster Ride of Injuries and Suspensions

At 30, Waller has had his share of setbacks. He’s missed 14 games across the last two seasons and even sat out the entire 2017 season due to a suspension following a second failed drug test. While he’s been a tour de force when fit, completing an entire season has been a rarity in his seven-year career. In fact, last year with the Raiders, Waller’s total of nine games was his lowest since 2018.

A Dominant Force When Healthy

Waller’s performance when fit is nothing short of extraordinary. During his two fully fit seasons in 2019 and 2020, he amassed over 1,100 receiving yards each year. He even hit a career-high of nine touchdowns in 2020. In terms of production, when Waller’s on the field, he’s one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Year Eight: New Team, New Hopes

Waller joins the Giants for his eighth season, traded early in the offseason for a third-round pick. As the standout receiving option for quarterback Daniel Jones, Waller has the potential to lead the Giants in all major receiving statistics by the end of the season.

The Importance of Waller’s Health to the Giants Offense

Yet, everything hinges on Waller’s ability to stay fit. The Giants are crossing their fingers, hoping that he can remain on the field and fully utilize his talents. If he manages to avoid the injury bug, the Giants could showcase an offense that’s a nightmare for opposing defenses.

The Spotlight on Waller’s Health

As the season unfolds, Waller’s health will be a topic of constant focus. His influence on games is transformative, and his availability—or lack thereof—could be a season-defining factor for the New York Giants.

