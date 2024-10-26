The Giants are playing a dangerous game at left tackle

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The loss of star left tackle Andrew Thomas has drastically impacted the New York Giants‘ season. Without their crucial blindside protector, quarterback Daniel Jones faces immense pressure, especially given his struggles to produce behind even a healthy offensive line.

Giants Thrust Ezeudu into Starting Role

To compensate for Thomas’s absence, the Giants have turned to Joshua Ezeudu, their third-year offensive line project. A former third-round pick out of North Carolina, Ezeudu had logged nearly 600 snaps before being called upon to fill in for Thomas this season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Over the first two years of his career, Ezeudu played 556 snaps, allowing eight sacks and 27 pressures while splitting time between left guard and left tackle. His inexperience was evident last season when a missed block led to Jones suffering a neck injury against the Miami Dolphins.

In his first start this year, Ezeudu gave up three pressures and two sacks in 58 snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Brian Daboll now faces a difficult choice: continue with Ezeudu or start veteran tackle Chris Hubbard on the left side.

Weighing the Options: Hubbard or Ezeudu?

Hubbard, an undrafted free agent in 2013, has significantly more experience than Ezeudu, with 4,062 career snaps, including 473 at right tackle last season with the Tennessee Titans. However, he’s only logged 128 snaps on the left side. Last year, Hubbard allowed 18 pressures and four sacks on the right side, meaning the Giants are left with a challenging decision, as both options come with risks.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The only other viable option may be to immediately sign D.J. Humphries, but financial disagreements have stalled this potential solution. Alternatively, the Giants could move Jermaine Eluemunor to left tackle, but he prefers to remain on the right side to maintain his chemistry. Additionally, he’s nursing a groin injury, which has limited his practice availability.

Preparing for Pittsburgh’s Elite Pass Rush

The Giants face a daunting challenge against Pittsburgh’s powerful pass rush, and without a solid option at left tackle, they are at a significant disadvantage. To counter this, the team will need to emphasize the run game, creating opportunities through play-action and using strategic schemes to buy time for Jones.