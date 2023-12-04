The Giants are getting tremendous value out of their rookie draft class

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are getting tremendous value from their 2023 rookie draft class this season. This campaign may not be what the team had hoped for, but amid their lost 4-8 season, the Giants have had the chance to evaluate their roster’s young talents. Their rookie class has flashed potential and made solid contributions towards the team’s overall efforts this season.

The Giants’ top-three picks have been showing promise

First-round pick Deonte Banks has grown into the Giants’ primary cornerback this season. The Maryland product has totaled 43 combined tackles, 10 passes defended, and two interceptions as a rookie.

John Michael Schmitz, the team’s second-round draft choice, has shown promise in an injury-riddled season. He missed three games with an injury this season but has recently bounced back and begun developing into a solid center for Big Blue.

Jalin Hyatt has been spectacular in recent weeks. The third-round pick out of Tennessee was named the Week 12 Rookie of the Week after hauling in five receptions on six targets for 109 yards. Hyatt is becoming one of the Giants’ most dynamic playmakers.

Some late-round gems to develop

Aside from the Giants’ three selections inside the first three rounds, there have been some mid-to-late-round prospects flashing serious potential in their development.

Fifth-round rookie RB Eric Gray was contributing to the team primarily on special teams before a calf injury landed him on injured reserve. He’s totaled seven punt returns for 28 yards and four kickoff returns for 58 yards. The Giants will want to get Gray more involved on the offensive side of the ball when he’s healthy to develop him into a capable backup behind Saquon Barkley.

Sixth-round pick CB Tre Hawkins III has played a prominent role in Big Blue’s secondary. Although he has struggled, he has flashed enough to be considered a potential long-term starter.

The Giants’ pair of seventh-round draft picks, S Gervarrius Owens and DL Jordon Riley, have not seen the field much but have still made some impressive plays.

Riley had a tackle for loss in Week 1 that demonstrated the run-stopping prowess he flashed in the preseason. Owens recovered a special teams fumble in the team’s Week 11 win over the Commanders. Both Riley and Owens have far to go in their development, but look to be long-term depth contributors for Big Blue.

The Undrafted, Unsung Hero: Tommy DeVito

Arguably the Giants’ most impressive rookie is one they did not even draft. QB Tommy DeVito signed with Big Blue as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, earning himself a spot on the practice squad after an impressive preseason campaign.

Due to an unlikely and unfortunate series of events, DeVito has been thrust into the starting lineup and hasn’t looked back as the legend of Tommy Cutlets grows. DeVito has made three starts, leading the G-Men to a 2-1 record and a two-game winning streak.

DeVito has thrown for 437 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions in the Giants’ two-game win streak. He may not be the franchise quarterback of the future, but DeVito has proven to be a capable NFL player who could secure a long-term backup role with the Giants.