The New York Giants are currently sitting in the driver’s seat for the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, but Sunday afternoon presents a terrifying scenario for those hoping to secure the top selection.

With Washington Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels ruled out, the Giants will face backup Marcus Mariota, dramatically increasing their odds of securing a victory that does nothing but hurt their draft positioning. While the players in the locker room are fighting for pride and jobs, the front office—and the fanbase—knows that a meaningless win in December is the quickest way to destroy leverage in April.

Holding the first overall pick isn’t just about drafting a player; it is about controlling the entire board and forcing a quarterback-needy team to pay a king’s ransom for the privilege.

A team like the New York Jets, flush with draft capital after trading away stars like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, could be the perfect trade partner to facilitate a Giants blockbuster mock trade that lands two first-round picks. Losing out might be painful to watch on Sundays, but it guarantees the Giants hold the most valuable asset in professional football when the offseason begins.

The algorithm hides the best Giants news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat.

The Most Attractive Vacancy in Football

Regardless of where the pick ultimately lands, the Giants head coaching and general manager jobs are shaping up to be the premier openings in the NFL cycle.

If owner John Mara decides to move on from Joe Schoen, the incoming general manager would inherit a young, talented quarterback in Jaxson Dart and potentially the top pick in the draft to build around him. That combination of assets allows the Giants to hire the absolute cream of the crop, rather than settling for retreads or unproven commodities.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The speculation around the next head coach is already heating up, with rumors suggesting the Giants might be eyeing a defensive coach with ties to a potential new GM. Additionally, there is a growing sentiment that the organization needs a culture shift, perhaps looking for a leader who fits the “CEO” mold. Reports indicate that the Giants’ new heavy favorite head coaching candidate could be the CEO type to unlock their defense and stabilize the locker room.

Jaxson Dart Changing the Calculus

The irony of the current situation is that Jaxson Dart’s development is actually making it harder to secure the top pick. The rookie signal-caller has looked increasingly competent as the season has progressed, giving the Giants a legitimate chance to win games they would have lost two months ago. Having a quarterback who players actually want to play for changes the energy in the building, even during a lost season.

While fans are focused on the draft order, Dart is proving that the nucleus of a winning team is already present in East Rutherford. His ability to command the huddle and move the chains suggests that the next regime won’t be starting from scratch at the most important position. This isn’t a tear-down project anymore; it is a renovation that requires the right architect.

Looking Ahead: Leadership is the Missing Ingredient

Ultimately, the draft pick is just a resource; the real issue plaguing this franchise has been decision-making and leadership. Whether they pick first or fifth, the Giants need a front office that understands how to maximize value and a coaching staff that can develop the talent on the roster. The potential for a quick turnaround is real, but it requires John Mara to make the right call on who leads this team into 2026.

Sunday’s game against Washington is a fascinating litmus test for the future. A loss secures the golden ticket, but a win proves the young core is fighting for the badge on the helmet. Either way, change is coming to New York, and for the first time in a long time, the destination looks promising.