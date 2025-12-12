New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is currently leading their head coaching search. Schoen will rely on his network of connections to find the man that he believes is best for the job.

Among the top candidates this offseason is one with strong ties to Schoen and the rest of the Giants’ organization.

The algorithms are hiding the most important Giants coaching search news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat.

Giants could be interested in Colts DC Lou Anarumo as their next head coach

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants could have an interest in hiring a familiar face for the role: Lou Anarumo, the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator who previously worked as a defensive backs coach for New York (2018).

Anarumo is considered among the top head coaching candidates in this year’s cycle. He has received glowing reviews from former colleagues and has been praised for his ability to get the most out of the talent he has to work with.

“Harvard head coach Tim Murphy, who had Anarumo on staff, said Anarumo is ‘Staten Island in the best possible way.’ Murphy praised Anarumo’s ability to see any roster as a blank slate and formulate the best defense out of those pieces,” Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr reported.

Anarumo’s Colts are a top-10 unit in EPA per play. The Colts’ defense also ranks 13th in scoring, allowing 21.9 points per game.

Anarumo is considered a tough, no-nonsense coach whose leadership leads him to engage with and relate to his players.

Anarumo has strong ties to Schoen and the Giants

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anarumo and Schoen have a professional connection that stems from their time working together with the Miami Dolphins. Anarumo was the Dolphins’ defensive backs coach from 2012-2017, while Schoen held various roles in the front office, including national scout (ending in 2012), assistant director of college scouting (2013), and director of player personnel (2014-2016).

In addition to his prior relationship with Schoen, Anarumo has another current connection to the organization: his son.

Louis Anarumo is in his fourth season on the Giants’ staff and his first as a pro scout. He spent 2022-24 as a scouting assistant.

These connections should get Anarumo’s foot in the door for an interview, at the very least. He interviewed for the job in 2022 before it was ultimately handed to Brian Daboll.

The Giants will have a long list of candidates interested in their vacant head coaching job, with the role considered “highly coveted” thanks to the presence of rookie standout QB Jaxson Dart.

Anarumo will be among several candidates that the Giants express an interest in. But will his familiarity land him the gig?