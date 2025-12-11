There might be a new leader in the clubhouse for the Giants’ head coaching gig. According to a new report, one NFC North coordinator is favored for the job.

Packers DC reportedly the favorite for Giants’ HC job

Credit: Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is considered “a heavy favorite for the Giants’ job,” per Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated.

The New Jersey-native is considered one of the top head coaching candidates in the league entering this offseason, and he is seemingly favored by Big Blue.

Earlier this offseason, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that a “random owner” in the NFL called him to recommend Hafley as the Giants’ next head coach.

“He goes, ‘Do you have any names that you think could be on the radar?’” to which Schefter listed Hafley’s name, among others. “And he goes, ‘I’m so glad you said that. I was calling to tell you that Jeff Hafley would be an amazing choice for the Giants, and I just want you to know that.’”

Hafley is an experienced coach and a strong candidate

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Hafley has established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL with the Packers over the last two seasons.

In his first season, the Packers’ defense saw significant improvement, ranking in the Top 10 for: Total Defense (No. 5), Run Defense (No. 7), Scoring Defense (No. 6), and Takeaways (No. 4, 31 total). They also finished No. 5 in yards allowed per play.

This season, the Packers’ defense ranks 5th in the NFL in Total Defense (287.2 yards/game) and 6th in the NFL in Scoring (19.0 points/game). They rank top-10 in sacks, rush defense, pass defense, and yards per play.

Prior to being the Packers’ DC, Hafley was the head coach at Boston College. Hafley led the team to three bowl appearances, including a win in the 2023 Fenway Bowl. He finished 6-5 in his first year, the most wins by a first-year coach in college football in 2020.

Although his overall 22-26 record at Boston College is a point of criticism, it is the experience of playing the CEO role and sitting in the big chair that matters. That experience would be applicable to a transition into becoming an NFL head coach.

The Giants need a no-nonsense, CEO-type of leader to be their next head coach, and Hafley could fit that billing. His work leading elite defenses could also help the Giants unlock a talented but underperforming unit.