Should the Giants trade for Broncos receiver?

The New York Giants, finding themselves in dire need of bolstering their offense in general, could potentially turn their gaze toward a certain Denver Broncos star as the trade deadline approaches.
The Broncos’ Potential Trade Piece: Jerry Jeudy
The spotlight is on Jerry Jeudy, a former first-round draft pick. Rumors are buzzing that the Broncos, who are currently struggling at 1-5 this season, might consider offloading Jeudy. Denver’s recent moves lend credence to this speculation, with veterans like pass rushers Randy Gregory and Frank Clark being released just last week.
Now in his fourth NFL year, the 24-year-old Jeudy possesses all the traits to ascend to the top echelons of the league’s wide receivers. However, his pro journey hasn’t quite reflected his potential.
Jeudy’s 2023 hasn’t taken off as anticipated, clocking in a mere 222 receiving yards and, notably, still waiting for his first touchdown after five games. His Denver journey has been somewhat underwhelming. An injury in 2021 sidelined him for a stretch, and he’s yet to cross the 1,000-yard mark in any season.
The Giants’ Receiver Woes
The New York Giants are clearly in need. They’re missing a dynamic offensive spark in their receiver group. Bringing in Jeudy could offer the Giants the chance to complement Darren Waller in the air attack, potentially re-energizing an otherwise dormant offense.
Though the offensive line remains the Giants’ primary worry, their receiving depth chart is undeniably lacking. The numbers tell the tale – a mere 976 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.
With a challenging 1-4 record and facing what many consider the NFL’s toughest remaining games, the Giants need to recalibrate. Addressing the evident gaps in their roster becomes paramount. The question remains: could Jeudy be the piece the Giants are missing?
