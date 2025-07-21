Should the Giants sign recently cut, underrated tight end?

The New York Giants are preparing for the 2025 season with a tight end room that leans heavily on youth and unproven depth.

Theo Johnson and Daniel Bellinger lead the way, but neither has locked down the position with consistency or veteran polish.

Johnson will get his shot to become the full-time starter, yet his rawness leaves room for the Giants to explore other options.

That’s where recently cut tight end Noah Fant enters the conversation — and he may be a perfect fit in New York’s offense.

Noah Fant still brings plenty to the table at just 27 years old

Fant was released by the Seattle Seahawks this past weekend in a move that appeared to be financially motivated more than performance-based.

The Seahawks saved cap space by moving on, though they’ll still eat $4.5 million in dead money to finalize the decision.

For the Giants, who need reliable pass catchers, Fant’s availability comes at an ideal time — and the fit could be seamless.

He hauled in 48 catches last year for 500 yards and one touchdown, boasting a strong 77.4% reception rate.

Fant might not be a star, but he’s dependable, productive, and only 27 years old with plenty of tread left on the tires.

A mismatch weapon the Giants don’t currently have

Fant’s ability to line up both in-line and in the slot adds a dynamic that most Giants tight ends don’t currently provide.

While he’s not a dominant blocker, his athleticism and route running make him a constant threat in short-to-intermediate passing.

He can move the chains, stretch the seam, and draw safety help — all critical functions in Brian Daboll’s evolving offensive scheme.

Think of him like a Swiss Army knife in a position group full of standard tools — versatile, experienced, and surprisingly sharp.

That versatility could prove vital, especially with an offense still figuring out its post-Darren Waller identity at tight end.

A potential Daniel Bellinger replacement?

Daniel Bellinger’s role has slowly diminished since his rookie year, and his ceiling appears more capped than initially believed.

The Giants could save $3.4 million by moving off Bellinger and reallocating that money toward a more reliable veteran like Fant.

It’s a tough call — Bellinger still holds value as a rotational piece — but Fant might simply be a better all-around option.

Johnson is expected to start, but pairing him with someone who’s produced in multiple NFL systems would ease the transition.

If Fant comes at a reasonable price, the Giants would be wise to explore the opportunity before another contender scoops him up.

The Giants need experience — and Fant offers just that

While the Giants are right to develop Theo Johnson, relying solely on young, unproven players at tight end is a risky strategy.

Adding Fant doesn’t just boost the depth chart — it gives quarterback Russell Wilson another trusted option in high-pressure situations.

He’s not flashy, but sometimes it’s the quiet, consistent players who make the loudest difference over a 17-game grind.