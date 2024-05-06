Should the Giants make these three moves before the offseason ends?

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants’ roster is rounding into form after a successful 2024 NFL Draft, but one suggestion has them making three more crucial moves that will best position them moving forward.

Yardbarker’s Bruce Ewing asserted that the Giants should trade wide receiver Darius Slayton for contractual reasons, cut tight end Darren Waller amid his pending retirement to give their newest draft pick at the position additional reps next season, and sign free agent cornerback Steven Nelson.

Does trading Darius Slayton make sense for the Giants?

Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) watches the game from the side line during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Slayton led the Giants in receiving with 770 receiving yards and in receiving touchdowns with four on the 2023 campaign. However, the Giants drafted LSU wideout Malik Nabers at No. 6 overall, and he’s expected to be their No. 1 guy moving forward.

Add that to the fact that Giants head coach Brian Daboll made young talents in Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt more of the focal point of the receiving unit in the last handful of games of last season, and there’s a recipe for the team to part ways with Slayton.

The 27-year-old pass-catcher is still young and capable of giving New York big yardage, but Ewing suggested that he demand a trade as he won’t be the No. 1 option next season after signing a two-year, $12.2 million deal before the 2023 campaign started. Slayton trade would save the Giants $6.4 million next in 2024.

Could the Giants run a two-tight end lineup in 2024 by keeping Darren Waller?

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Theo Johnson (84) runs with the ball after making a catch during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 44-31.

Waller has been open for weeks about considering retirement. The 31-year-old is coming off of a 2023 outing where he suffered a hamstring strain that cut his season short to just 12 games. He put up 552 receiving yards with a strong 70.3 percent catch percentage and was on pace to amass 736 receiving yards, which would have challenged Slayton for the most on the team.

Having suffered several hamstring injuries, as well as other ailments that have robbed him of time on the field, Waller could depart, but the Giants could beat him to the punch and give their fourth-round draft pick Theo Johnson a large role in the offense as their featured TE.

Johnson averaged 12.2 yards per reception over his four-year career at Penn State and brought down seven receiving touchdowns in his senior year, which figures to be an improvement from the lone TD Waller caught last season.

The Giants did post a poor 27.2 percent first down percentage last season, which was third-worst in the NFL and only had 44 passing plays of 20 or more yards, so there’s room for the Giants to run a two-tight end lineup to increase success in mid-yardage opportunities.

Giants could use another veteran cornerback in Steven Nelson

Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) returns an interception for a touchdown in a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium.

The Giants did bring on CBs Nick McCloud and most recently David Long Jr. on a pair of one-year deals this offseason, and the team has Deonte Banks as their featured corner on the outside.

However, Nelson collected a career-high four interceptions for the Texans in 2023 along with 12 defended passes, both of which would have led the Giants last season. Without a doubt, bringing Nelson into the fold would gift the Giants with a strong corner. He received a 71.9 player grade from Pro Football Focus and could elevate a middle-of-the-pack Giants secondary from last year.