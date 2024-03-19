Retired NFL superstar takes shots at Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Outspoken former NFL superstar Antonio Brown took aim at the New York Giants and starting quarterback Daniel Jones on social media on Monday.

Brown took to X and posted this tweet, which criticized the Giants for not moving off of Jones this offseason:

Steelers moved on from Pickett after 2 years*

*Bears moved on from Fields after 3 years*

*Patriots moved on from Mac after 3 years*

*Jets moving on from Wilson after 3 years*



Giants fans going into Year 6 of the Daniel Jones era:#CTESPN pic.twitter.com/lD0ZlmBeVc — AB (@AB84) March 17, 2024

Brown and Jones do not have any prior qualms with one another. Their playing careers did overlap, though Brown never faced the 26-year-old in a head-to-head regular season matchup before retiring. Nevertheless, it didn’t stop the former All-Pro wideout from putting the Giants’ starter on blast.

Giants: Daniel Jones’s struggles in 2023 give some merit to Antonio Brown’s criticism

Jones regressed from a strong 2022 showing in 2023. He put up 909 yards with a 2-6 TD-INT ratio as the Giants allowed him to get sacked 30 times. His season ended after he tore his ACL in Week 9.

Additionally, Jones struggled to make plays out of the pocket and get the ball down the field. He sported a career-low in success percentage (37.4%) and yards per attempt (5.7 y/att).

Giants can usher in a new QB era after the 2024 NFL Draft

As Brown pointed out, other teams moved with more speed to unload their questionable quarterbacks while the Giants have continually flip-flopped on their stance about Jones, who has only led them to one playoff appearance in his five-year tenure.

New York will be on the hot seat on April 25 when they go on the clock with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They can take a top-shelf QB and transition into a new era, or continue to experiment with Jones as their lead man behind a stronger offensive line. Either way, Brown’s criticism from a football aspect holds some weight until Jones can prove otherwise.