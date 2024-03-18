Could the Giants scoop up former Bills All-Pro corner?

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants‘ free agency has been active, notably trying to patch up some of their offensive line holes. They added Jon Runyan and Jermaine Eluemunor to the trenches, both of whom should win starting jobs in 2024. However, after losing Xavier McKinney and the expected departure of Adoree Jackson, the Giants have a big need at cornerback that requires attention.

It is unlikely that general manager Joe Schoen will allocate another top draft to the cornerback position, so free agency may be their best alternative to find a veteran on a cheap deal.

The Giants Could Reconnect With Another Former Bill

In fact, the Giants could look in the direction of Tre’Davious White, a former Buffalo Bills All-Pro defensive back. Still just 29 years old, White has had some injury issues over the past few seasons, playing 182 snaps in 2023 and 449 snaps in 2022.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, White visited with the Rams and Raiders this week, but a few more teams are expected to show interest in the Giants, which could be one of them.

Given his injury history, White would likely be a cheaper alternative than pursuing a younger option with better durability. The Giants need a veteran corner to lock things down alongside Deonte Banks, and White certainly offers that upside.

While the past three seasons have been a bit polarizing, White has played three years with over 1000 snaps in his seven-year career, but they all came within his first four seasons. His last fully healthy campaign came back in 2020 when White gave up 629 yards but collected three interceptions and nine pass breakups.

On a cheaper deal, this could make perfect sense for the Giants, especially since their salary cap space is certainly in flux. Currently, the team has $6.4 million available, and that is not even adjusting for the 2024 draft class. They will likely have to restructure at least one contract — they can open up $25 million by restructuring Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas’s deals, which is a last resort.