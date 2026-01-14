The New York Giants’ pursuit of former Super Bowl-champion head coach John Harbaugh has reached a fever pitch. In what is quickly becoming the most high-stakes sweepstakes of the 2026 offseason, Big Blue has positioned itself at the front of the line for Harbaugh as he prepares to do his interviews by the end of this weekend, according to a new report.

Giants to Meet With John Harbaugh by the End of the Weekend

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants have emerged as one of three finalists for the legendary coach, with a formal meeting set to take place before the weekend concludes.

“Giants, Titans and Falcons. That’s the field for the John Harbaugh Invitational. All three teams will make an in-person pitch to John Harbaugh. By the end of the weekend we could know the outcome,” Schwartz posted on X.

The battle for John Harbaugh has narrowed significantly, with the Giants, Atlanta Falcons, and Tennessee Titans emerging as the inside track finalists.

While Harbaugh has fielded calls from nearly every team with a vacancy, the Giants’ pitch is bolstered by a deep-rooted respect for the organization’s history and a commitment to structural accountability.

Schwartz reports that, after extensive phone conversations and a recent informal lunch with executive Chris Mara, the Giants are scheduled for a formal, in-person sit-down by the end of this weekend. This meeting is expected to be the final hurdle before Harbaugh makes a definitive decision on his next destination.

Giants Going All In on Harbaugh

The Giants are going all in on landing Harbaugh, who has clearly become far-and-away their top head coaching candidate of the cycle.

Ian O’Connor of The Athletic reported earlier this week that Giants front office executive Chris Mara (also the brother of John Mara and a member of the ownership group) traveled to Baltimore this weekend to have lunch and an informal meeting with Harbaugh at his house.

General manager Joe Schoen has been described by O’Connor as a “relentless recruiter” of Harbaugh. John Mara reached out and spoke to Harbaugh on the phone as well.

Furthermore, the Giants have gotten help from some old friends. Tom Coughlin, Eli Manning, and even recently-fired coach Brian Daboll have all reached out to Harbaugh to recommend the Giants.

Manning and Daboll also recommended young QB Jaxson Dart to Harbaugh — one of the Giants’ most attractive building blocks. Harbaugh has told at least one person that his film study of Dart showed “a lot to be excited about,” per O’Connor and The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

As the John Harbaugh Sweepstakes draws closer to its conclusion, the Giants are positioned to have a real chance of landing the former NFL Coach of the Year.