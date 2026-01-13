The New York Giants are in high pursuit of John Harbaugh as their next head coach. Harbaugh is beginning to speak to and meet with teams this week, and the Giants are among the first to make contact.

Giants Exec Chris Mara Meets With John Harbaugh

According to Ian O’Connor of The Athletic, Giants executive Chris Mara (brother of John Mara and the Giants’ senior player personnel executive) sat down for an informal lunch with Harbaugh at the coach’s Baltimore-area home this past Sunday.

O’Connor added that Harbaugh “remains very interested” in the Giants’ head coaching position and later added that Harbaugh has seen “a lot to be excited about” in young QB Jaxson Dart.

The Giants are the first reported team to meet with Harbaugh in person. Meanwhile, the likes of the Falcons, Titans, Browns, Raiders, and Cardinals have all spoken to him extensively over the phone, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Giants Are Going “All-In” on John Harbaugh

The Giants are launching a full-court press to secure Harbaugh. While general manager Joe Schoen has been a “relentless recruiter” over the phone, the face-to-face sit-down with Chris Mara signals that the Giants are pulling out all the stops to land their big fish.

Harbaugh brings a resume that is virtually unmatched in this cycle: 180 career wins, 12 playoff appearances, and a Super Bowl XLVII ring. After 18 seasons in Baltimore, Harbaugh was let go following an 8–9 campaign in 2025, but his pedigree remains the gold standard.

The Giants know that landing a culture-builder of this caliber would immediately stabilize a building that has seen far too much turnover since the Tom Coughlin era.

And Coughlin understands that, too. He reached out to Harbaugh to put in a good word for the Giants, per Paul Schwartz of The New York Post.

The Giants are doing everything they can to attract Harbaugh to East Rutherford. But, as much as they will be interviewing Harbaugh, Harbaugh will be interviewing them, along with the other teams.

The John Harbaugh Sweepstakes are ramping into high gear, and the Giants face intense competition for the former Coach of the Year’s services. Amidst this tight race, the Giants are going all in, holding nothing back as they pursue Harbaugh.