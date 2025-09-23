REPORT: Giants to start rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in Week 4

The New York Giants are making a change at quarterback.

Following an 0-3 start to the season, Russell Wilson is heading to the bench and making way for rookie first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart to start in Week 4.

Giants to start Jaxson Dart in Week 4

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, head coach Brian Daboll has informed both Wilson and Dart of the change. The Giants are officially naming Dart their starting quarterback for their Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wilson is expected to serve as Dart’s backup, per Rapoport. He will not be released or demoted to QB3; he will simply move one spot down the depth chart while Dart elevates to the first team. Jameis Winston will remain QB3.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dart has seen a handful of plays this season but has yet to throw his first NFL passing attempt. He has been utilized in specific packages to hand the ball off on zone read running plays.

Wilson threw for 450 yards with a 3-1 TD-INT ratio in the Giants’ Week 2 loss to the Cowboys. It was an impressive performance, but it was not enough to extend his leash. A poor performance in Week 3 against the Chiefs was the final nail in the coffin.

Dart looked solid in the preseason and seems ready for regular-season action. That action will come this weekend as the Giants elevate their prized rookie into the starting lineup.