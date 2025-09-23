Giants’ former No. 5 pick is silencing all the critics this season

Despite how disappointing the New York Giants’ 2025 season has been, their defensive line has lived up to the hype.

The Giants have gotten some big performances from their past rushers upfront through the first three weeks of the season, including a breakout campaign underway from former No. 5 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is off to a hot start this season

Thibodeaux is off to a strong start this season. He has already totaled nine combined tackles, two tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, 12 pressures, and 1.5 sacks.

His 76.0 PFF Grade ranks 29th among 153 eligible edge defenders, with his 77.5 run defense grade ranking eighth. Thibodeaux has recorded at least three pressures in every game this season.

Thibodeaux has been a force, both as a pass rusher and as a run defender this season. The 24-year-old is finally beginning to flash his potential after receiving criticism for his first three seasons.

Giants finally seeing strong returns from Thibodeaux

Last season, Thibodeaux totaled just 5.5 sacks, coming off an 11.5-sack campaign from 2023. He appeared and only 12 games as he battled through injuries.

Thibodeaux has been criticized for his lack of consistency and down-to-down disruption in the past.

But so far this season, Thibodeaux has been consistently disruptive and is living up to the hype and expectations of a former top-five pick.