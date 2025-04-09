REPORT: Giants hosting visit with former Bears starting defensive end

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are looking to add more depth to their defensive line as they aim to bounce back from a 2024 season in which they struggled to stop the run. According to Peter Schrager of ESPN, the Giants are bringing in former Chicago Bears starting defensive end DeMarcus Walker for a free-agent visit.

Giants to host visit with former Bears DE DeMarcus Walker

The Giants will host Walker on a visit on Wednesday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The 30-year-old is entering the ninth season of his career, which began with the Denver Broncos back in 2017.

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

However, the best season of Walker’s career came in 2022 when he totaled a career-high 7.0 sacks for the Tennessee Titans. During that season, the Titans’ defensive coordinator was Shane Bowen, who now holds the same position for the Giants. This connection could spark interest from both parties.

In 2024, Walker started all 17 games for the Chicago Bears, totaling a career-high 47 combined tackles with 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Walker has tallied 16 quarterback hits in three consecutive seasons.

Signing Walker would give the Giants some much-needed depth and experience on the defensive line. Last season, New York surrendered 136.2 rushing yards per game, which ranked 27th in the league. Adding a player such as Walker would help Big Blue anchor against the run while also boosting their depth on the edge in the pass-rushing department as well.