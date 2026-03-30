The “Odell to New York” rumors have officially graduated from a fan fiction to a real possibility. After weeks of social media teases and a viral one-handed grab at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, Giants head coach John Harbaugh finally addressed the elephant in the room on Monday morning. Speaking with the media, Harbaugh leaned into his personal connection with Odell Beckham Jr. that could make this reunion possible.

The Harbaugh-Baltimore Connection

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The most legitimate path for an OBJ return isn’t a highlight reel from 2014—it’s the mutual respect forged during Harbaugh and Beckham’s 2023 season together with the Ravens.

“We’ve maintained a really great relationship. He’s one of my very favorite people in the world,” Harbaugh said of Beckham on Monday (h/t SNY).

During that stint, Beckham proved he could be a vital veteran leader and cultural bridge, mentoring young stars like Zay Flowers while still flashing the hands that made him a household name. He put up 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games (six starts) that season.

“The obvious pat answer would be you look at every option. If Odell is an option, then we’ll be looking at him, for sure,” Harbaugh said of possibly signing Beckham this offseason.

John Harbaugh was asked about Odell Beckham Jr.:



"We've maintained a really great relationship. He's one of my very favorite people in the world."



On a possible Giants reunion: "The obvious pat answer would be you look at every option." pic.twitter.com/2LO3b4VuJY — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) March 30, 2026

What Can Odell Beckham Jr. Provide at this Stage of His Career?

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Beckham is now a 33-year-old receiver who hasn’t played a meaningful snap since late 2024. Beckham’s last active season in Miami saw him struggle to a career-low 9 receptions for 55 yards across nine games before a mid-season suspension and eventual release.

However, as Joe Schoen and Dawn Aponte manipulate the cap to find “bang for their buck,” a low-risk, one-year deal for Beckham makes a lot of sense. If he can recapture even 70% of his former self, he provides a massive security blanket for Jaxson Dart and a veteran presence to guide Malik Nabers as he recovers from his ACL injury.

The Giants Will Consider Signing OBJ

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Harbaugh’s answer of looking at “every option” is an indicator that the Giants are prioritizing flexibility leading up to the 2026 Draft. With a plethora of needs in the trenches, the front office may view Beckham as a post-draft target.

If the Giants can’t secure another wide receiver in this year’s draft, bringing home a three-time Pro Bowler to finish his career in Blue will become more than just a sentimental story—it would be a tactical move to ensure the offense has reliable veteran depth in the receiving corps.