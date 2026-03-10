The first 24 hours of the legal tampering period have been a whirlwind for Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh, as the New York Giants have moved aggressively to bolster the roster. From signing Isaiah Likely to landing Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, the foundation is being laid for a massive 2026 campaign. However, a glaring hole remains at wide receiver.

With Wan’Dale Robinson heading to Tennessee and the free-agent market looking remarkably thin, the Giants need a secondary alpha to take the pressure off Malik Nabers. Enter the trade market: SNY’s Connor Hughes reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars are now officially listening to offers for Brian Thomas Jr., a player the Giants unsuccessfully chased at the 2025 deadline.

The LSU Reunion: Rekindling Historic Chemistry

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The most enticing aspect of a possible Brian Thomas Jr. trade is the potential to reunite him with Malik Nabers. During their final year at LSU in 2023, the duo was historically dominant, combining for 157 receptions, 2,746 yards, and 31 touchdowns.

They were only the third pair of receivers in LSU history to both top 1,000 yards in the same season, joining the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. For a second-year quarterback like Jaxson Dart, having two receivers with elite athleticism, big-play abilities, and chemistry would significantly accelerate the offense’s development under Matt Nagy.

The “Buy-Low” Opportunity of a Sophomore Slump

Credit: Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas Jr. is coming off a massive sophomore slump in 2025 that has cratered his trade value. After a Pro Bowl rookie season where he posted 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, he regressed to just 48 catches for 707 yards and two scores last year. While his production dipped, the physical traits—6’2″ with sub-4.4 speed—remain elite. At 23 years old, Thomas Jr. is still a young, ascending talent who might bounce back in a major way with a change of scenery.

The Jaguars’ willingness to entertain offers suggests a buying window for the Giants. If Schoen can leverage the cap space, they could land a legitimate WR1b for a fraction of what he’d cost in a vacuum. Had they been attempting to trade for Thomas Jr. after his rookie season, the price would have been astronomical. But, coming off a down year in 2025, Connor Hughes of SNY reports the deal “could get done for a price that is more reasonable.”

Plus, the Giants hired Chad Hall as their WR Coach this offseason; Hall was the Jaguars’ WR coach during Thomas Jr.’s prolific rookie season. That connection could make him an even more attractive target, and it could make the Giants an even more attractive destination for Thomas Jr.

Season Team GP/GS Targets Rec Yards AVG TD PFF Rec Grade 2025 JAX 14/14 91 48 707 14.7 2 66.7 2024 JAX 17/16 133 87 1,282 14.7 10 82.1 Career 31/30 224 135 1,989 14.7 12 —

The Kayvon Thibodeaux Pivot

One of the more polarizing rumors involving this trade is the possibility of swapping Kayvon Thibodeaux for Thomas Jr., probably with some picks involved. With the Giants transitioning to Dennard Wilson’s defense, Thibodeaux’s fit has been a point of contention, and rumors suggest the Giants have been listening to offers for the former top-five pick.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Thibodeaux is a No. 3 edge rusher/rotational pass rusher on this team, with Brian Burns and Abdul Carter the primary starters. While it’s nice to have pass-rushing depth, the Giants’ roster has too many holes to allocate a $15M cap hit to a depth piece. They could trade Thibodeaux and acquire a cheaper ($2.1M 2026 cap hit), more productive, and younger player in Thomas Jr.

Trading a premium pass rusher for a premium wideout is a bold statement, emphasizing that the 2026 season is entirely about the surround-sound support system for Jaxson Dart.

Surrounding Jaxson Dart with High-Ceiling Weapons

As the Giants enter Year 2 of the Jaxson Dart experiment, the priority remains clear: maximize the young quarterback’s development. While the Giants are focused on building a strong rushing attack, a modern NFL offense cannot function without a dynamic passing attack.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas Jr. averaged a staggering 14.7 yards per reception in both of his NFL seasons, proving that even in a “down” year, he remains a big-play machine. Adding a second 1,000-yard caliber receiver would ensure Dart has an open window on every dropback, regardless of the defensive scheme.

Addressing the Red Flags and Risks: Maturity and Mental Focus Questions

However, the trade isn’t without its risks. Thomas Jr.’s 2025 season was plagued by more than just a lack of targets; he struggled with drops and seemed to mentally check out after head-butting with the Jaguars’ coaching staff. The concern is whether a change of scenery is enough to fix those maturity hurdles.

Thomas Jr. also struggled with drops (8 in 2025), and his 52.7% catch rate was a sign of inconsistent hands and poor rapport with Trevor Lawrence. The Giants would need to be certain that John Harbaugh’s culture could reignite the competitive fire that saw Thomas Jr. lead the FBS in touchdowns just two years ago.

Furthermore, if the deal requires a 2nd-round pick (No. 37 overall), the Giants would effectively be out of the draft until the late rounds, as they already forfeited their 3rd-round pick in the Jaxson Dart trade-up. For a team with so many holes and a need to develop more in-house talent, not making a single selection on Day 2 of the draft would be unwise.

The Verdict: A High-Potential Gamble the Giants Must Consider

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Ultimately, the Giants are in a position where they must take swings on high-ceiling talent. Surrounding Dart with a trio of Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Isaiah Likely would arguably give New York the most explosive receiving corps in the NFC East.

If the price tag settles in the range of a middle-round pick or a player swap, the reward far outweighs the risk of Thomas Jr.’s 2025 regression. In a year where the goal is to find out if Dart is the long-term franchise answer, having an LSU super-duo on the outside is a risk worth taking.