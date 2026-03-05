The New York Giants are going to place a heavy emphasis on special teams as the John Harbaugh era begins to take shape. Ahead of free agency, the Giants are re-signing one of their core special teams players. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants reached an agreement on Thursday to re-sign wide receiver and return specialist Gunner Olszewski to a one-year deal.

After a 2025 season where he clawed his way onto the roster and provided much-needed stability to the third phase of the game, the 29-year-old former All-Pro returns to East Rutherford as a foundational piece of the special teams unit. For general manager Joe Schoen, this move represents a low-cost, high-floor retention that ensures Jaxson Dart and the offense won’t be consistently fighting against poor field position in 2026.

The algorithm hides the best Giants news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat on the Giants’ 2026 offseason.

Gunner Olszewski: The Giants’ Special Teams “Security Blanket”

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Olszewski’s value to the Giants extends far beyond the traditional stat sheet. After missing the entire 2024 season due to a groin injury, Gunner returned in 2025 to put up some of the most efficient return metrics of his career. He finished the season averaging a robust 26.2 yards per kick return on 26 attempts and a steady 9.0 yards per punt return.

Harbaugh, a coach who cut his teeth as a special teams coordinator, clearly prioritizes the abilities Olszewski brings to the return game. By re-signing Gunner, the Giants can maintain some continuity in the return game and ensure they keep one of their more reliable veteran receivers on the roster going into 2026.

Season Team Rec Yards TD Punt Ret Avg KO Ret Avg Key Accolades 2025 NYG 14 145 1 9.0 26.2 Giants ST Player of the Year 2024 NYG — — — — — Missed Season (Injury) 2023 PIT/NYG 3 45 1 11.5 17.3 Mid-Season FA Signing 2022 PIT 5 53 0 6.9 15.3 — 2021 NE 2 31 0 11.9 23.1 — 2020 NE 5 62 1 17.3 23.2 1st Team All-Pro (PR) 2019 NE 2 34 0 9.0 — UDFA Success Story Total 31 370 3 11.3 22.8 —

Offensive Versatility and Continuity

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

While primarily a special teamer, Olszewski flashed a surprising offensive ceiling during the 2025 campaign. With Malik Nabers and other key weapons sidelined at various points, Gunner stepped in to record a career-high 145 receiving yards and one touchdown. His most notable performance came in the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, where he caught eight passes for 102 yards, proving he can be more than just a gadget player when called upon.

His chemistry with Jaxson Dart was evident during the preseason and translated into a 138.3 passer rating when targeted in the regular season. As the Giants navigate a potential roster exodus in free agency, having a veteran who knows the playbook and has the trust of the young QB is invaluable.