The first 48 hours of the 2026 legal tampering period couldn’t have gone much better for the New York Giants. General manager Joe Schoen and new head coach John Harbaugh found tremendous success in their first free agency as a pair.

From the splashy reunion with Isaiah Likely to the defensive anchor of Tremaine Edmunds, the Giants aggressively attacked their wish list to build a new identity in East Rutherford. However, the excitement of free agency has quickly shifted to a sobering reality for fans who were expecting a total roster overhaul.

According to Ian O’Connor of The Athletic, the Giants’ front office feels they’ve nailed their primary objectives but are now operating at the “low end of their budget.” With ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reporting that the team is pulling back from even mid-tier offensive line help, the Giants appear to be slamming the brakes on big-money moves despite not making any significant upgrades in the trenches.

The “Low End” of the 2026 Budget

Despite a record-setting $301.2 million salary cap, the Giants have burned through a massive chunk of their cap space with heavy guarantees for Edmunds, Likely, and the re-signing of Jermaine Eluemunor. O’Connor’s report suggests that Joe Schoen and new senior VP of football ops Dawn Aponte are intentionally leaving a reserve for the draft and in-season emergencies, effectively ending their pursuit of top-of-market targets.

“Hearing internally Giants feel free agency so far couldn’t have gone better but that they are at the low end of their budget now and any further moves would have to be modest deals,” O’Connor reported on X.

The Giants made their big splashes through the first 48 hours of the Legal Tampering Period. While some speculated they could make another splash or two in an effort to upgrade the offensive and defensive lines, they no longer seem to have the funding available to make such moves.

The Guard Market Freeze

Perhaps the most concerning update comes from ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, who indicates the Giants are no longer willing to pay even “mid-tier” prices for offensive guards.

“After speaking with sources Tuesday it became clear Giants pivoted and were no longer willing to pay a mid-tier guard. Unless that changes it eliminates the likelihood of signing a vet like Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio or Dylan Parham,” Raanan reported on X.

This development is baffling to many, considering the importance of protecting and developing Jaxson Dart as he enters the second season of his career. The Giants also lost Austin Schlottmann to Tennessee, and they need to consider the aging profile of the interior line.

The Giants pursued Alijah Vera-Tucker in free agency, but he ultimately signed with the Patriots. Now, their options are thin. But there are still options available, like Teller, Bitonio, or Parham. They were previously reported to be interested in making an upgrade at guard, the aforementioned players. However, it seems as though they no longer have room in the budget for such additions.

If the Giants aren’t willing to spend, they are essentially betting the house on Jon Runyan Jr., a massive developmental leap from Marcus Mbow or Jake Kubas, or a draft pick to step in and make an immediate impact. In a division with elite interior pass rushers, ignoring the guard position could wind up becoming a fatal mistake.

The Giants Still Need to Upgrade Their Interior Defensive Line

The silence isn’t limited to the offensive side of the ball; the Giants have yet to secure a significant interior defensive lineman to pair with Dexter Lawrence. While the re-signing of Micah McFadden was a great value play, the defensive front still lacks the beef required to stop the run. The Giants’ defense ranked 31st against the run in 2026, and their lack of talent on the interior of the defensive line played a role in that failure.

Without another veteran body to eat up blocks, Lawrence will continue to face triple-teams. The Giants can’t continue to rely solely on Lawrence to anchor the entire defensive line in run defense; they should be proactive in getting him some help on the line.

The Shift to “Modest” Moves

If O’Connor and Raanan are correct, the third wave of free agency will be defined by bargain-bin hunting. This likely means the Giants are pivoting toward one-year deals for veterans like Greg Van Roten or low-cost flyers on veteran players. While this calculated approach to the market saves cap space for future extensions, it places immense pressure on the 2026 NFL Draft. If the Giants can’t address the trenches now, they may be forced to reach for guards and defensive tackles in April, potentially passing on elite skill-position talent.

The Verdict: A Calculated Gamble or a Dangerous Oversight?

Ultimately, Joe Schoen and the Giants seem to be prioritizing a healthy salary cap. By locking in elite talents like Edmunds and Likely, the Giants have raised their ceiling, but by closing the checkbook on the trenches, they’ve also lowered their floor. Fans are left wondering if this modest approach is a sign of financial discipline or a dangerous oversight.