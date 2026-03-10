The New York Giants are continuing their defensive masterclass in the early stages of free agency, ensuring that the unit has the depth to match its new-look ambition. Following the high-profile addition of Tremaine Edmunds, Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh have pivoted back to a familiar face to solidify the second level.
According to multiple reports, the Giants have officially re-signed linebacker Micah McFadden to a one-year deal worth $3.75 million, with incentives that could push the total value to $5.75 million.
After a devastating Lisfranc injury derailed his 2025 campaign in Week 1, McFadden returns to East Rutherford on a “prove-it” deal that provides the Giants with an insurance policy and a potential starting linebacker alongside Edmunds.
Micah McFadden is a Tackle Machine for the Giants’ Defense
Prior to the injury that cost him nearly the entire 2025 season, McFadden had established himself as one of the most productive mid-round finds of the Joe Schoen era. A fifth-round pick in 2022, McFadden exploded in 2023 and 2024, recording back-to-back seasons with over 100 total tackles.
In 2024, he led the Giants with a career-high 107 tackles and proved to be a versatile weapon in the pass rush, tallying 3.0 sacks and six quarterback hits. By re-signing McFadden, the Giants ensure they aren’t losing the downhill physicality that defined their defensive identity before last year’s roster turnover.
|Season
|Team
|GP/GS
|Total Tkl
|TFL
|Sacks
|FF/FR
|INT
|PD
|2025
|NYG
|1/1
|3
|0
|0.0
|0/0
|0
|0
|2024
|NYG
|14/14
|107
|8
|3.0
|1/1
|0
|1
|2023
|NYG
|16/14
|101
|12
|1.0
|0/4
|1
|5
|2022
|NYG
|17/7
|59
|6
|2.0
|1/0
|0
|0
|Total
|48/36
|270
|26
|6.0
|2/5
|1
|6
A Schematic Fit for Dennard Wilson
The one-year nature of this deal is a perfect “buy-low” move for a Giants front office that has been masterfully navigating a $301.2 million salary cap. McFadden’s playstyle—characterized by elite run-gap shooting and a high motor—is a seamless fit for Dennard Wilson’s aggressive, pressure-heavy scheme.
While Tremaine Edmunds brings the size and length in coverage (81.3 PFF coverage grade in 2025), McFadden provides extra aggression, gap-shooting, and run-stuffing utility that was sorely missed last year when the Giants’ run defense plummeted to 31st in the NFL.
The Road to Recovery and 2026 Outlook
While the Lisfranc surgery McFadden underwent in September 2025 was significant, the reports heading into the legal tampering period were overwhelmingly positive. McFadden reportedly began on-field running drills in December, and this contract extension serves as a massive vote of confidence from the medical staff.
For the Giants, this move acts as a bridge; it allows them to see if McFadden can reclaim his 2024 form without committing long-term cap space that might be needed for an upgrade at guard or on the defensive line.
