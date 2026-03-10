The New York Giants are continuing their defensive masterclass in the early stages of free agency, ensuring that the unit has the depth to match its new-look ambition. Following the high-profile addition of Tremaine Edmunds, Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh have pivoted back to a familiar face to solidify the second level.

According to multiple reports, the Giants have officially re-signed linebacker Micah McFadden to a one-year deal worth $3.75 million, with incentives that could push the total value to $5.75 million.

After a devastating Lisfranc injury derailed his 2025 campaign in Week 1, McFadden returns to East Rutherford on a “prove-it” deal that provides the Giants with an insurance policy and a potential starting linebacker alongside Edmunds.

Micah McFadden is a Tackle Machine for the Giants’ Defense

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Prior to the injury that cost him nearly the entire 2025 season, McFadden had established himself as one of the most productive mid-round finds of the Joe Schoen era. A fifth-round pick in 2022, McFadden exploded in 2023 and 2024, recording back-to-back seasons with over 100 total tackles.

In 2024, he led the Giants with a career-high 107 tackles and proved to be a versatile weapon in the pass rush, tallying 3.0 sacks and six quarterback hits. By re-signing McFadden, the Giants ensure they aren’t losing the downhill physicality that defined their defensive identity before last year’s roster turnover.

Season Team GP/GS Total Tkl TFL Sacks FF/FR INT PD 2025 NYG 1/1 3 0 0.0 0/0 0 0 2024 NYG 14/14 107 8 3.0 1/1 0 1 2023 NYG 16/14 101 12 1.0 0/4 1 5 2022 NYG 17/7 59 6 2.0 1/0 0 0 Total 48/36 270 26 6.0 2/5 1 6

A Schematic Fit for Dennard Wilson

Credit: Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK, Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images, Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The one-year nature of this deal is a perfect “buy-low” move for a Giants front office that has been masterfully navigating a $301.2 million salary cap. McFadden’s playstyle—characterized by elite run-gap shooting and a high motor—is a seamless fit for Dennard Wilson’s aggressive, pressure-heavy scheme.

While Tremaine Edmunds brings the size and length in coverage (81.3 PFF coverage grade in 2025), McFadden provides extra aggression, gap-shooting, and run-stuffing utility that was sorely missed last year when the Giants’ run defense plummeted to 31st in the NFL.

The Road to Recovery and 2026 Outlook

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

While the Lisfranc surgery McFadden underwent in September 2025 was significant, the reports heading into the legal tampering period were overwhelmingly positive. McFadden reportedly began on-field running drills in December, and this contract extension serves as a massive vote of confidence from the medical staff.

For the Giants, this move acts as a bridge; it allows them to see if McFadden can reclaim his 2024 form without committing long-term cap space that might be needed for an upgrade at guard or on the defensive line.