Despite the Giants aggressively addressing their interior defensive line on Wednesday by signing veterans Shelby Harris and Leki Fotu, the team is reportedly still hunting for a heavyweight finish to the rotation. According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants are keeping both D.J. Reader and former All-Pro Calais Campbell firmly “on the radar.”

The Giants Have DT Calais Campbell On Their Radar

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The Giants signed Harris and Fotu on Wednesday, adding some stability to their thin defensive tackle room. But they are not done improving the unit. Their reported interest in D.J. Reader is nothing new, as they had him in on a visit earlier this month. But Schwartz reported on Thursday morning that the Giants have Campbell “on the radar,” too.

“These additions do not mean the Giants are done building up their defensive line. They had D.J. Reader in for a visit prior to the draft and 39-year old Calais Campbell is also on the radar,” Schwartz reported.

At 39 years old, Campbell was a statistical marvel for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025, proving he is still a high-level starter by recording 6.5 sacks and 43 total tackles. His efficiency remains elite; he earned a 72.2 overall PFF grade, which ranked 26th among all interior defenders, and a 69.2 run-defense grade that placed him in the top 20 at his position. Despite nearing his age-40 season, Campbell is still playing at a high level and is still viewed as one of the best interior defenders in the NFL.

Standing 6-foot-8, Campbell’s wingspan and general size make him an attractive option for Harbaugh, who is building out a big, strong, and heavy football team. Plus, Campbell’s veteran savvy would provide a massive leadership boost to a room that is still adjusting to the post-Dexter Lawrence era.

Also Read:NY Giants reportedly signing DT Shelby Harris to bolster unit following Dexter Lawrence trade

The Harbaugh Connection

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Beyond the box score, the logic behind pursuing Campbell is rooted in his familiarity with Harbaugh. Campbell was a cornerstone of John Harbaugh’s Ravens defense from 2020 to 2022, where he served as a physical tone-setter and mentor.

This connection is a driving force behind the Giants’ interest as they look to finalize a defensive front that can execute Dennard Wilson’s aggressive schemes without a steep learning curve. By adding Campbell, the Giants would effectively be adding a player-coach on the field to help guide young assets like Darius Alexander and Arvell Reese. Plus, they would be gaining a massive influx of experience and run-stopping prowess from the 39-year-old.

Rebuilding the Interior

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The signing of Harris and Fotu was a solid start, but the Giants still need another starter on the interior and clearly view D.J. Reader and Campbell as strong options.

Reader, who visited the facility prior to the draft, remains the priority target at nose tackle, while Campbell offers the 3-technique versatility to disrupt both phases of the game. If the Giants can pull off this veteran double-dip, they will have successfully transitioned from a bottom-tier run defense to a deep, physical rotation.