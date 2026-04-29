The New York Giants are signing veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. Harris is the first of what is expected to be a wave of signings on the interior of the Giants’ defensive line as they rebuild a unit that lost its best player in Dexter Lawrence recently.

Giants Reportedly Signing DT Shelby Harris

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

It is a one-year contract for Harris, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. Harris is 34 years old and was most recently with the Cleveland Browns from 2023 to 2025. He has appeared in 146 games across 11 seasons with 89 starts under his belt. Harris has totaled 358 combined tackles, 58 tackles for loss, and 28.5 sacks across his career.

Adding Harris should go a long way toward improving the Giants’ run defense. They were exceedingly thin on the interior after trading away Dexter Lawrence ahead of the NFL Draft.

More DT Upgrades Should Be On the Way

Credit: Credits: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images, Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Despite making a critical addition in Harris, the Giants are likely not done adding to the defensive tackle position. They had Harris in for a free-agent visit earlier this month, but are just now getting a deal done following the NFL Draft, as the compensatory pick formula window has passed. Any signings from here on out do not affect the team’s compensatory picks in 2027 from this offseason’s free agency.

The Giants also had Lions free-agent DT D.J. Reader in for a visit this month. Reader is considered the best free-agent defensive tackle on the open market right now, and Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported that the Giants do expect to sign him.

With Harris and likely Reader as well, the Giants have quietly rebuilt their interior defensive line. With a mix of experienced veterans and developmental youth, Big Blue is putting together a competent front to stop the run.