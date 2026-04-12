While the Giants are navigating a transition under new head coach John Harbaugh this offseason. They have brought in plenty of former Ravens to rejoin Harbaugh, both on the roster and on the coaching staff. However, the cornerback room remains a massive liability, and another member of the Baltimore pipeline could be the solution.

With the draft rapidly approaching, a trade for three-time Ravens Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey could become a logical roster solution, especially as Baltimore enters a youth-driven reset under new head coach Jesse Minter.

Could the Giants Trade for Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey?

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If Humphrey lands in New York, he would be the sixth former Raven to reunite with John Harbaugh this offseason, joining the likes of Isaiah Likely and Daniel Faalele. This isn’t just about familiarity; it’s about scheme and culture.

New defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson—who previously served as Baltimore’s DB coach—runs a physical system that fits Humphrey’s style of play perfectly. In 2025, even while battling through injuries that limited him to 15 games, Humphrey remained a ball-hawk, leading the Ravens with 4 interceptions and 13 pass breakups.

Bringing him to a secondary that struggled for consistency last fall would provide the veteran stabilizing force the Giants need. He could start on the boundary opposite Paulson Adebo, giving the Giants two experienced, starting-caliber talents to man their secondary. The Giants did sign Greg Newsome II to a one-year, prove-it deal this offseason. However, Newsome has struggled in recent seasons and is more of a high-quality depth piece with upside to compete for a starting job. Humphrey is a bona fide starter.

Player INTs Pass Breakups Yards Per Catch Allowed PFF Grade Marlon Humphrey 4 13 13.7 49.9 Deonte Banks 2 8 15.2 53.4 Paulson Adebo 3 10 14.1 61.2 Andru Phillips 1 7 14.8 48.5

Mock Trade: Giants Land Humphrey for Day 3 Draft Picks

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However, Humphrey’s 2025 PFF grade is a reason for caution, as he finished with a 49.9 overall defensive grade—the lowest of his nine-year career. He was credited with allowing a career-high 916 receiving yards surrendered in coverage, averaging a staggering 13.7 yards per catch.

But much of that regression can be attributed to an elbow injury that hampered his ability to play in press coverage. For the Giants, the risk is mitigated by the trade cost.

Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports has suggested the Giants could secure Humphrey for a 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 105) and a conditional 2027 sixth-rounder. While his $26.3 million cap hit is eye-watering, a post-June 1 trade would allow Baltimore to absorb significant dead money, potentially making his acquisition cost much more manageable.

Protecting the Giants’ Competitive Window

In 2025, the Giants’ offense took massive strides, but the defense was often a porous unit that forced Jaxson Dart and the offense into unnecessary shootouts. By pairing Humphrey with Adebo, the Giants would possess a cornerback duo capable of taking away an opponent’s top two options, allowing Harbaugh to dial up the aggressive pressure looks he favored in Baltimore. With Humphrey turning 30 this year and entering the final year of his contract, he represents a high-ceiling one-year rental with the potential for an extension if he regains his All-Pro form. If the Giants are serious about winning the NFC East in 2026, adding another veteran corner is a necessary piece.