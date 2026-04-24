The Giants set off fireworks on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, landing a pair of blue-chippers in Ohio State LB/EDGE Arvell Reese and Miami OT/OG Francis Mauigoa. But general manager Joe Schoen knows the mission is far from over.

After passing on Ohio State S Caleb Downs in favor of Mauigoa, the Giants’ secondary remains a glaring, high-alert liability heading into Day 2. With pick No. 37, the Giants could find themselves in a dream scenario: the board has broken in their favor, leaving several first-round cornerback talents ripe for the picking.

The Giants Could Steal CB Colton Hood at 37

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Among the biggest storylines entering the second round is the unexpected slide of Tennessee CB Colton Hood. Widely projected as a top-25 pick, Hood could be on the board for the Giants to take at No. 37.

In 2025, Hood was a nightmare for SEC quarterbacks, recording one interception (a pick-six) and 8 pass breakups while showcasing elite recovery speed. His statistical profile is elite for a man-coverage corner; per PFF, Hood allowed a measly 53.8% completion rate when targeted in coverage and surrendered only one touchdown over 451 coverage snaps.

New defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson runs a system that requires physical, press-cover corners who can survive on an island. Beyond his coverage metrics, Hood is an asset in the run game, posting an 83.4 PFF tackling grade in 2025.

Rounding Out a Foundational Draft

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If the Giants luck into Hood at 37, the Giants will have walked away from the first three picks with a potential Day 1 starter at three positions. While the team still needs to upgrade the interior defensive line in the draft, the opportunity to land a steal like Hood is too rare to pass up.

The Giants have the fifth pick in the second round of the draft. Another CB-needy team could take Hood before he gets to New York. However, if he is on the board, Hood would be a tremendous steal for the Giants.