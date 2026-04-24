The Giants set off fireworks on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, landing a pair of blue-chippers in Ohio State LB/EDGE Arvell Reese and Miami OT/OG Francis Mauigoa. But general manager Joe Schoen knows the mission is far from over.
After passing on Ohio State S Caleb Downs in favor of Mauigoa, the Giants’ secondary remains a glaring, high-alert liability heading into Day 2. With pick No. 37, the Giants could find themselves in a dream scenario: the board has broken in their favor, leaving several first-round cornerback talents ripe for the picking.
The Giants Could Steal CB Colton Hood at 37
Among the biggest storylines entering the second round is the unexpected slide of Tennessee CB Colton Hood. Widely projected as a top-25 pick, Hood could be on the board for the Giants to take at No. 37.
In 2025, Hood was a nightmare for SEC quarterbacks, recording one interception (a pick-six) and 8 pass breakups while showcasing elite recovery speed. His statistical profile is elite for a man-coverage corner; per PFF, Hood allowed a measly 53.8% completion rate when targeted in coverage and surrendered only one touchdown over 451 coverage snaps.
New defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson runs a system that requires physical, press-cover corners who can survive on an island. Beyond his coverage metrics, Hood is an asset in the run game, posting an 83.4 PFF tackling grade in 2025.
Rounding Out a Foundational Draft
If the Giants luck into Hood at 37, the Giants will have walked away from the first three picks with a potential Day 1 starter at three positions. While the team still needs to upgrade the interior defensive line in the draft, the opportunity to land a steal like Hood is too rare to pass up.
The Giants have the fifth pick in the second round of the draft. Another CB-needy team could take Hood before he gets to New York. However, if he is on the board, Hood would be a tremendous steal for the Giants.
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