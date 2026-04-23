After seven years and four different jerseys, Odell Beckham Jr. returned to the Giants’ facility this week for a workout and physical. While many viewed a reunion as a sentimental long shot, there now seems to be a legitimate chance of a reunion between Beckham and Big Blue.

Reports from the workout indicate that at 33 years old, OBJ still possesses the elite twitch that once made him the face of the franchise. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the workout was “impressive” enough to turn heads in the front office. With the Giants looking to maximize every offensive weapon for Jaxson Dart, a post-draft signing could happen.

Odell Beckham Jr. was Impressive in Giants Workout

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Giants legend Carl Banks reported that Beckham was running “consistently over 20 mph” during his workout.

#NYG Workout Fun Fact.. @obj consistently over 20mph ??



This man is NEVER NOT ready. ???? — Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII) April 22, 2026

Despite missing the entire 2025 season due to a combination of a PED suspension and a desire to find the right landing spot, Beckham’s physical proved he has fully recovered from the lower-body injuries that slowed his 2024 stint in Miami.

The Harbaugh Connection

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A potential reunion is bolstered by Beckham’s existing relationship with new head coach John Harbaugh. Beckham spent the 2023 season under Harbaugh in Baltimore, where he proved he could still be a highly efficient contributor, hauling in 35 receptions for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns in 14 games.

Harbaugh has publicly welcomed the idea of a reunion, noting that Beckham’s veteran leadership was valuable to the Ravens’ locker room in 2023. In that 2023 season, Beckham averaged a robust 16.1 yards per catch, ranking in the top 15 league-wide for receivers with at least 30 catches.

Roster Fit

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While the Giants are heavily linked to taking a wide receiver like ASU’s Jordyn Tyson or OSU’s Carnell Tate in the first round on Thursday night, adding Beckham would provide a veteran safety net and critical depth to what would still be a thin and inexperienced receiving corps.

The Giants’ WR room currently features a mix of youth and speed, but lacks a player with Beckham’s experienced resume and postseason success.

At this stage of his career, Beckham is unlikely to command anything more than a minimum salary. His nine receptions in 2024 suggest he wouldn’t be a starter or a significant difference-maker for the Giants. However, he would provide veteran depth to a receiving corps that could use some extra bodies. At the worst, Beckham competes during training camp and is released with no cap penalty if he fails to make an impact. But, at best, he proves he still has the juice during the summer and makes the 53-man roster as a dependable veteran.

Beckham could become the perfect low-risk, high-reward veteran addition to round out the Giants’ 2026 offense.