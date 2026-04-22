The smoke surrounding the New York Giants has officially thickened into a fog, and Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson is right at the center of it. While most mock drafts have the Giants going defense with the fifth-overall pick, their recent acquisition of the 10th overall pick has thrown everything into question. Tyson is considered a top target for the Giants. However, while most assume Tyson would be a target with the 10th pick, there is a chance they could take him with No. 5.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants are “all over Tyson.” Despite the Giants holding two top-10 selections, there is a belief that if general manager Joe Schoen wants to ensure he lands his playmaker, he might have to pull the trigger at No. 5 overall.

Some league sources are suggesting Tyson won’t make it to the Giants’ second pick at No. 10. As a result, Big Blue could pass on a defensive anchor with the fifth-overall pick and take the Arizona State wideout there instead.

The Giants Could Reportedly Take ASU WR Jordyn Tyson 5th Overall

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Raanan reports that the Giants have done extensive work on Tyson throughout the pre-draft process.

“The Giants have been all over Tyson throughout the draft process — perhaps more than any other team, one source told ESPN,” Raanan reported.

With such an intense interest in Tyson, there is a belief that the Giants could take him, not at pick No. 10, but with the fifth-overall pick.

“Multiple executives around the league seem to believe it’s real, not just for pick No. 10 but also potentially for No. 5,” Raanan reported. “If the Giants are truly serious about landing Tyson they might need to take him fifth. He may not be there for their second selection in the first round.”

Tyson Could be a Game-Changer

Tyson would be an exciting addition to pair with QB Jaxson Dart and WR Malik Nabers. In 2025, Tyson posted a staggering 31.8% target rate (ranking 2nd among Power Four receivers) and an 89.5 PFF receiving grade.

Despite missing four games last fall, Tyson remained a statistical machine, hauling in 61 receptions for 711 yards and 8 touchdowns. For a Giants offense that needs to maximize Jaxson Dart’s development, Tyson represents an elite weapon who could fundamentally change how defensive coordinators view the Big Blue passing game.

Season Games Receptions Yards TDs PFF Grade 2025 (ASU) 9 61 711 8 89.5 2024 (ASU) 12 75 1,101 10 85.3 Career Highs — 12 (Game) 176 (Game) 2 (Game) 31.8% Target Rate

The Risk of Waiting Until No. 10

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The prevailing logic of the offseason was that the Giants could use pick No. 5 on a defensive playmaker like Ohio State S Caleb Downs, and wait for Tyson at No. 10. However, the NFL grapevine has apparently set that plan on fire.

Tyson seems to be a candidate for the fifth pick. Teams like the Browns (No. 6), Commanders (No. 7), Saints (No. 8), or Chiefs (No. 9) could all be in the market for a receiver and interested in Tyson. If the Giants believe one of those teams will take him off the board before they are back on the clock at No. 10, then they will need to take Tyson at No. 5.

Medical Questions

Part of the reason the Giants feel comfortable with a potential “reach” at five is Tyson’s recent medical trajectory. After missing the on-field portion of the Combine with a hamstring issue, Tyson’s personal workout on April 17 was reportedly a huge hit, drawing eyes from over 20 teams. Schoen flew out to attend the workout and took Tyson out to a private dinner the night before.

Tyson showcased the twitch and explosiveness that defined his 2024 season (75 catches, 1,101 yards). He had previously quieted concerns about his functional strength by knocking out 26 reps on the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine. For John Harbaugh, who values physicality and big-game players, Tyson’s performance against ranked opponents—highlighted by a 176-yard explosion against Kansas State—makes him an intriguing partner for Malik Nabers in the Giants’ new passing attack.

Controversy vs. Competitiveness

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Ultimately, taking Tyson at five would be one of the most controversial picks in recent Giants history, given the team’s glaring needs on defense and on the offensive line. However, if they are comfortable with Tyson’s medicals and feel like he can be a WR1b to Nabers, the Giants won’t care about the outside noise.

By pairing Tyson with Nabers, the Giants would possess an elite one-two punch that could rank among the best in the NFL as early as this season — provided the two stay healthy.