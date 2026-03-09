As the clock ticks toward the 12 PM ET legal tampering window, the New York Giants are working feverishly to keep one of their most promising young defenders in the fold. SNY’s Connor Hughes reports that “things are progressing” between the team and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, a homegrown asset whose 2025 tape has significantly elevated his market value. However, the path to a deal has hit a massive financial hurdle.

Cor’Dale Flott is Reportedly Seeking $18M Per Season

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Flott is reportedly aiming to match the contract of fellow Giants corner Paulson Adebo, who reset the room with a three-year, $54 million deal just last season.

“Cor’Dale Flott is looking to match #Giants teammate Paulson Adebo’s contract (3 years, $54M), per source. Wonder if he would bump down to $15M in a negotiation. I heard one non-NYG team has him at $12M to $14M,” Dunleavy posted on X.

Despite his new, lofty price tag, the Giants still seem to be interested in negotiating a new deal with Flott.

“Things are progressing between the #Giants and CB Cor’Dale Flott, per sources. Optimism there that something could get done soon,” Hughes reported on X. “Flott has options, but #NYG want to keep the ascending CB.”

The Leverage of an Ascending Year

Flott’s target of $18 million per year isn’t coming out of thin air; it’s backed by a 2025 season where he finally looked the part of a legitimate CB2. Flott started a career-high 14 games, recording 11 pass deflections and a stellar 73.3 passer rating against.

Most impressively, Flott posted a 52.2% completion rate allowed, the best mark in the Giants’ secondary and one of the highest in the NFC East. His length and sticky coverage ability have earned him his status as one of the best young cornerbacks developing in the NFL right now.

However, the Giants may view him more as a $9M–$11M player rather than a top-of-market superstar.

Harbaugh and Wilson’s Physicality Standard

While Flott’s coverage is solid, John Harbaugh and new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson prioritize cornerbacks who can contribute in run support—a known weakness in Flott’s game. Flott finished 2025 with a missed tackle rate over 15%, a figure that typically doesn’t fly in a Harbaugh-led defense.

If the Giants decide that $18M is too rich for Flott, they could pivot to sign a veteran who offers more physicality at a lower or similar price point — like Jamel Dean of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Still, letting a 24-year-old homegrown talent walk just as he hits his stride is a tough pill to swallow for a front office that desperately needs to find long-term cornerstones.