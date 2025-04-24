NFL insider rules out Shedeur Sanders to the Giants with No. 3 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants were connected to Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders throughout the pre-draft process. For much of the offseason, the two parties seemed destined to be paired together in late April. However, now that the NFL Draft has arrived, the possibility of Sanders landing in the Big Apple seems slim.

Giants reportedly ready to skip over Shedeur Sanders with No. 3 pick

ESPN’s Adam Schefter officially ruled out Sanders to the Giants with the third-overall pick just hours ahead of the NFL Draft:

“They don’t feel like they want to force the issue tonight. … Shedeur Sanders is not going No. 3,” Schefter said on ESPN Thursday morning.

The expectation is that the Giants will take the best player available with the No. 3 pick, likely Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter. If, in a surprising plot twist, Carter is off the board, Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter would be the likely selection.

Sanders could be a target later in the first round

However, just because Schefter ruled out Sanders going third overall doesn’t mean he won’t land with the Giants at some point. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, New York has been making calls in an attempt to gain a second first-round pick.

Sanders has seen his draft stock take a hit, and he could be on the board later in the first round, making him a trade-up option for the Giants to consider. In 2024, he threw for 4,134 yards with a 37-10 TD-INT ratio.

He might still be an option for the Giants, however, some reports have indicated that New York prefers Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart over Sanders.