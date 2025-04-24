Giants could trade young star pass-rusher in move for a quarterback in NFL Draft

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are positioned to land a premier talent with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The expectation is that they will select Penn State star pass-rusher Abdul Carter. This selection, however, could make 2022 first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux “expendable.”

The Giants could trade Kayvon Thibodeaux to move up in the NFL Draft

Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Thibodeaux could be viewed as expendable and consequently land on the trade block if the Giants take Carter with their first-round pick. As the draft nears, rumors have been swirling that Thibodeaux could indeed be brought up in trade talks — especially as the Giants attempt to gain a second first-round pick.

The Giants are reportedly interested in acquiring an additional first-round pick to spend on a quarterback on Thursday night, namely Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss. Dart is the Giants’ preferred quarterback in this draft, according to reports.

New York currently holds the No. 34 overall pick, the second pick in the second round. They could attempt to move up from this selection back into the first round to take Dart. Thibodeaux could become that valuable trade piece that helps them move up the order and land their quarterback in Round 1.

Thibodeaux has not yet reached his potential

Thibodeaux is coming off a disappointing 5.5 sack campaign across 12 games in 2024. It was a major step backward after the former fifth-overall pick tallied a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2023. While he has shown flashes, Thibodeaux has not lived up to the hype thus far, and with Carter likely incoming, the Giants could look to leverage the Oregon product’s potential in a trade to get their quarterback of the future.

However, the Giants could opt to hold onto Thibodeaux, pairing him with Carter, and combining them with Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence to form a fearsome foursome on the defensive line.