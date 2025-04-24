Giants have reportedly ‘settled’ on Ole Miss quarterback as their preference in NFL Draft

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are still in the market for a quarterback entering Thursday night’s 2025 NFL Draft. Throughout the pre-draft process, their desired quarterback was believed to be Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. However, that preference has reportedly changed with Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart rapidly rising up draft boards.

Giants seemingly settled on taking Jaxson Dart in the NFL Draft

During an appearance on Thursday on Get Up (h/t Bleacher Report), ESPN’s Dan Graziano said that the Giants’ “preference” at quarterback is Dart over Sanders and that they are settled on taking him:

“Much of the chatter I’ve heard in the past couple of days indicates a growing impression that Giants coach Brian Daboll prefers Dart over Sanders and the rest of the non-Ward passers on the board,” Graziano also reported in a recent article on ESPN.com. “I doubt they would take him at No. 3, but if they were to trade out of that spot, it’s possible they could pick him later in the round.”

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Giants reportedly prefer Dart over Shedeur Sanders

Sanders received plenty of interest from the Giants throughout the last few months, however, recent reporting indicates that New York prefers Dart. While it might be too rich to take the Ole Miss gunslinger No. 3 overall, the G-Men could wind up trading up from their second-round No. 34 overall selection, adding a second first-round pick, and landing Dart later on Thursday night.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dart had an electric 2024 season at Ole Miss, throwing for an SEC-leading 4,279 yards with an impressive 29-6 TD-INT ratio. He has the tools and traits to be a successful NFL quarterback and would have plenty of time to sit and develop behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston before taking over as the Giants’ franchise guy.

Plenty of teams are gunning for Dart

However, complicating matters is the anticipated competition that the Giants might face in their attempts to draft Dart. The New Orleans Saints are also reportedly interested in taking Dart and could draft him as early as No. 9 overall, which would, of course, foil any of New York’s plans to trade up into the second half of the first round to draft him.

The Cleveland Browns have also expressed interest in drafting Dart, and they hold the first pick of the second round, No. 33 overall. The Giants will face intense competition to draft Dart if he truly is the guy they want.