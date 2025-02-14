Giants could reunite with ‘underrated’ offensive guard in free agency

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New York Giants need to find upgrades to plug into their offensive line. The right guard position has been a weakness and a revolving door for the Giants in recent seasons. One underrated free agent could be a top target to plug in as an immediate starter on the Giants’ offensive line.

Cardinals OG Will Hernandez named one of the NFL’s most underrated free agents

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus recently listed one underrated 2025 NFL free agent at every offensive position. He selected Arizona Cardinals RG Will Hernandez as the offseason’s most underrated free-agent guard:

“Hernandez, who will turn 30 the week before the 2025 NFL season kicks off, has been among the most underrated offensive linemen in the NFL — not just in this free-agent class,” Buday wrote. “His 2024 season was cut short due to an injury, but his 3,281 regular-season snaps since the start of the 2021 campaign rank 24th among guards. He has also been playing at a high level. While his 65.2 PFF overall grade over that span ranks just 38th among 61 qualifying guards, his 69.9 PFF pass-blocking grade slots in at 23rd. “Since joining the Cardinals in 2022, Hernandez owns a 76.0 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranks ninth among guards, and has allowed pressure on 4.2% of pass plays — the 17th-best rate. “Hernandez’s age and recent injury could scare off some teams or lead to a lower contract value. Still, they would likely get an above-average pass-blocking guard.”

PFF projects a two-year, $9.5 million deal ($4.75m avg/yr) with $3 million guaranteed for Hernandez in free agency. This would be entirely affordable for the Giants who are projected to open the offseason with $43 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. Considering the above-average quality play that Hernandez has consistently contributed throughout his career, the Giants should absolutely consider signing him at that price tag.

Should the Giants reunite with Hernandez?

Hernandez began his career as a member of the New York Giants. Big Blue drafted Hernandez in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was with the Giants for four seasons, making 56 starts in that time. A reunion could be in order this offseason.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If healthy, Hernandez would step in and immediately be the Giants’ plug-and-play starter at right guard. The 29-year-old missed the majority of the 2024 season due to an injury. However, he was playing well prior to his injury, carrying his strong performance over from the 2023 season. Hernandez seems to have plenty left in the tank for the Giants to extrapolate.

The Giants’ starting right guard in 2024 was Greg Van Roten, who will be 35 this season. Van Roten stayed healthy and played well last season on a one-year deal. However, considering his age and the fact that he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Hernandez should be a more attractive option for the Giants.