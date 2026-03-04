The Los Angeles Rams acquired All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday afternoon, but one team that unexpectedly was also in the race for the star corner was the New York Giants. And they weren’t just kicking the tires. They were all in.

According to Sam McDowell, a sports columnist for the Kansas City Star, the Giants and Rams were the most aggressive teams in pursuit. That’s not “showed interest.” That’s not “made an inquiry.” The Giants were pushing hard to land one of the best young cornerbacks in football, and they came up just short.

The Price Was Steep

The Rams ended up giving up a first-round pick and much more, including a third-round pick, a fifth-round pick, and a sixth-round pick. That’s a massive haul for a player who still has multiple years left on his rookie deal. The Giants clearly didn’t match that offer, but the fact that they were so aggressive in trying to get McDuffie tells you everything about how John Harbaugh views the cornerback position.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The 25-year-old just finished another solid season with the Chiefs, playing 688 snaps and collecting 53 tackles. He allowed 342 yards in coverage with three touchdowns, one interception, and four pass breakups. Those aren’t shutdown corner numbers, but they’re solid for a player who’s matched up against top receivers.

More importantly, McDuffie brings something the Giants desperately need: proven ability to play man coverage at a high level. Harbaugh’s defense requires cornerbacks who can lock down receivers and eliminate half the field. The Giants don’t have that right now, and they know it.

What This Says About Cor’Dale Flott

At the moment, the Giants currently have Paulson Adebo as their CB1 and are contemplating whether or not to extend Cor’Dale Flott. The fact that they wanted to go big at the cornerback position certainly doesn’t suggest that Flott is a serious piece of the puzzle moving forward. If the Giants viewed Flott as a legitimate starting cornerback, they wouldn’t be throwing high draft picks at other teams trying to acquire talent.

That could change. Flott is still young and has shown real flashes. But when you’re one of the most aggressive teams pursuing an All-Pro cornerback, you’re making a statement about the current state of your roster. And that statement is: we need an upgrade.

The Hunt Continues

The Giants have an idea of what they want their defense to look like, and it certainly seems they’re willing to make some big moves to acquire top-tier talent. Losing out on McDuffie stings, but it won’t stop them from trying to find their answer at cornerback. Expect John Harbaugh and the Giants to pivot to another player quickly.

Whether that’s through another trade, free agency, or the draft remains to be seen. But the aggressiveness they showed in pursuing McDuffie proves they’re not content to sit back and hope their current roster figures it out. They want elite talent, they want it now, and they’re willing to pay for it. The Rams just happened to be willing to pay more.