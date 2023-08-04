New York Giants: Day 8 training camp standouts

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants completed their third padded practice of training camp on Friday. This was their second practice day in a row as head coach Brian Daboll implements a three days on, one-day off regimen for his team. In one week, Big Blue will kick off its preseason with an exhibition game against the Detroit Lions, marking the beginning of their 2023 campaign.

Top Standouts from Day 8 of New York Giants Training Camp

The Giants focused on red zone drills today as offense and defense battled back and forth from scoring distance. Defensive standouts, Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari, had rest days for the second straight practice. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones and the offense were clicking as they continue to be the highlighted unit from camp.

Parris Campbell is making plays

Newly-signed WR Parris Campbell is making plays at training camp. The 26-year-old slot receiver recently described his new teammates as a “breath of fresh air.” At Friday’s practice, Campbell hauled in a number of receptions and found himself in the end zone:

Parris Campbell ? pic.twitter.com/NujfDiQ8sN — New York Giants (@Giants) August 4, 2023

Cor’Dale Flott making his case for the starting nickel corner job

The Giants have an “open competition” at the starting slot cornerback job. Second-year CB Cor’Dale Flott is competing for the job along with Darnay Holmes and, eventually, Aaron Robinson once he returns from injury. Holmes has struggled throughout training camp, however, and was beaten in coverage today by Campbell, surrendering six points.

Flott, on the other hand, made a nice play on the ball, breaking up a deep pass intended for Campbell on the sideline. New York has high expectations for Flott who is entering his sophomore season “bulked-up” and primed for a breakout. Flott also had another pass breakup on a shallow route during Friday’s practice.

A few players got banged up during practice

Second-year RT Evan Neal walked off the field with trainers during practice. Third-year tackle Matt Peart replaced him and took first-team reps at right tackle.

Star TE Darren Waller also left the field briefly. Waller seemingly dislocated a finger and got it popped back into place. He did return to the field shortly after to participate in drills.

The Giants’ training camp practice schedule

After eight successful days of training camp, the Giants will be back at it tomorrow evening.

Per the team’s website, the Giants’ training camp schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 5 – 5:00 PM