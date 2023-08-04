The Giants are a ‘breath of fresh air’ for new WR Parris Campbell

New York Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell (0) catches the ball on day two of mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in East Rutherford.

The New York Giants added Parris Campbell in free agency this offseason, injecting their offense with speed and versatility from the receiver position. Campbell is an underrated slot receiver that could have a big 2023 season– if he stays healthy. The former Colts receiver missed 34 games with injuries across his first three seasons with Indianapolis.

Entering 2023, Campbell is blocking out the outside noise, feeling confident, and primed to be an X-factor in New York’s offense. Campbell recently described his experience with the Giants as a “breath of fresh air” following the first week of training camp.

The Giants are a “breath of fresh air” for Parris Campbell

Campbell has been praised by his new teammates throughout the summer, and the new arrival recently returned the favor, saying his new teammates feel like a breath of fresh air.

“I’m just excited for the opportunity,” Campbell said to the New York Post. “It’s a breath of fresh air to be with these guys.”

Throughout training camp, Daniel Jones has frequently targeted Campbell as the 26-year-old slot receiver quickly emerges as one of his quarterback’s favorite targets.

Campbell is blocking outside noise in 2023

Despite his struggles with injuries throughout his career, Campbell is feeling healthy and confident entering his first season in the Big Apple. The Giants signed Campbell following a career year in 2022 where the veteran receiver played in all 17 games for the Colts, amassing 63 receptions for 623 yards and three touchdowns (all career-high totals).

“For me, personally, I don’t try to get into outside noise, but as a player, as a human, that’s just nature, I’m gonna see it. I was kind of just wrote off a little bit. I’m not here saying I’m the best thing, but I know I’m a good player. I know what I can do and what I bring to this team. I am confident in myself. Yeah, the injury bug caught me for the first three years, but I got a lot of ball to play. I’m just excited for the opportunity. It’s a breath of fresh air to be with these guys.” Parris Campbell via the New York Post

Campbell is keeping that tunnel vision this season as he focuses on helping the Giants win games in 2023. As a versatile receiver that can play inside and outside, Campbell provides tremendous value to New York’s rebuilt offense.

Staying healthy is the key to success

Injuries have plagued Campbell’s career, but the speedster is confident that he can stay healthy and make an impact in 2023.

“It was injuries, but it was freak accidents. It wasn’t like I was out there pulling hamstrings,” Campbell said to the New York Post. “I was breaking bones, stuff that I couldn’t beat.”

The Giants are planning to get creative with Parris Campbell

Campbell is quickly assimilating to the Giants’ culture as the coaching staff incorporates him into their offense. During OTAs, the Giants got creative with their usage of Campbell, lining him up in the backfield and giving him handoffs.

“I definitely think that’s something in my arsenal,” Campbell said to the post. “The thing about Dabes and Kaf, they’re just moving guys around and trying guys in different spaces, and that’s what I love, because the variety of the offense is going to keep defenses on their toes.”