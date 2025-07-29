Malik Nabers details the positive shift in the Giants’ culture at training camp

It’s all smiles in East Rutherford, New Jersey, nowadays as the New York Giants have brought a newfound positive energy to training camp this summer.

Superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers has been brimming with excitement as he prepares to enter the second season of his career. He caught up with Fanduel TV’s Kay Adams after Monday morning’s practice to offer some insight into the reasons why the vibes are so positive at the Giants’ camp this summer.

Giants’ new additions have Malik Nabers feeling the positive energy

Nabers explained the reason for the culture shift to Adams, citing the team’s offseason acquisitions as the primary cause for change.

“The people that we put in this building this year,” Nabers responded when asked what has changed the most to cause things to feel so different for the Giants this summer. “Adding a few more quarterbacks: Jameis [Winston], [Jaxson] Dart, Russell [Wilson]. Jevon Holland, Paulson [Adebo].

“Having those athletic guys, having those leaders on offense and defense. It’s a drive that we’ve been feeling. We’ve been seeing a lot of leadership from those guys. So we’re moving in the right direction.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As Nabers pointed out, the Giants overhauled their quarterback room this offseason. They signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, giving the offense some veteran leadership and experience under center, while also adding potential for the future in first-round draft pick Jaxson Dart.

What has changed the most for Malik Nabers from a year ago to now???



“The people we put in this building”@heykayadams | @Giants pic.twitter.com/XE2ojjNTwJ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 28, 2025

On the defensive side of the ball, the Giants invested heavily in their secondary, signing CB Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland in free agency for a combined total of $99.3 million.

Each of these additions serves as a major upgrade to both the Giants’ starting lineup and to their locker room leadership — something that seemed to be lacking last season.

There is a newfound positive energy at Giants training camp this year. Nabers can feel it, Adams can feel it, the fans can feel it, and soon enough, the rest of the league might just feel it, too.