Giants’ Malik Nabers describes ‘true quarterback-receiver relationship’ with Russell Wilson

This offseason, the New York Giants made it a priority to pair a legitimate quarterback talent with superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers. They overhauled the quarterback room, adding stability to the position with Russell Wilson in free agency while also adding potential for the future with Jaxson Dart in the NFL Draft.

Nabers and Wilson have been electric so far at training camp. The two have connected for big play after big play during team drills as they wow fans and coaches alike in attendance.

Giants’ Malik Nabers describes his relationship with new QB Russell Wilson

Nabers spoke with Kay Adams of FanDuel TV about his relationship with Wilson on Monday following the Giants’ fifth training camp practice (their first padded practice of the summer). He described it as a “true quarterback-receiver relationship,” expressing his excitement to play with the 14-year veteran.

“I would probably say dynamic, too,” Nabers said when asked to describe the relationship. “But I would probably say it’s like a true quarterback-receiver relationship. I try to get to know him off the field as much as I can. I know he is busy, he has a lot going on, he’s a celebrity, but I try to get as much information out of him as possible.

“He’s been very helpful in my journey so far. With the leadership that he has added to the quarterback room, the offense, the receivers, the sky is the limit for us, and I’m hoping we reach that.”

Fans will be the first to point out that a “true quarterback-receiver relationship” seemed to be lacking between Nabers and any one of the four guys throwing balls for the Giants last season.

Nabers and Wilson developing such strong chemistry already is an exciting development. They have been connecting consistently throughout training camp so far as they prepare for a big 2025 season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In 2024, Nabers was special, totaling 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns on 109 receptions as a rookie. Wilson, now 36, brings over a decade of NFL experience and a Super Bowl ring with him to New York. He threw for 2,482 yards with a 16-5 TD-INT ratio for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

The Giants’ offense was among the worst in the league last year. But Nabers has the potential to be among the league’s best playmakers — now he has a quarterback who can get him there.