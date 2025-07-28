Giants’ 1st round tackle bust has a new chance at life

The New York Giants are running out of time with Evan Neal, but they’re not quite ready to give up on him just yet.

Instead, they’re testing out a position change, sliding the former first-round pick inside to right guard during training camp.

It’s a last-ditch attempt to salvage a career that’s quickly gone sideways since he entered the league with massive expectations.

Greg Van Roten’s role is up for grabs

Neal isn’t guaranteed anything, but the Giants are giving him every opportunity to unseat Greg Van Roten at right guard.

Van Roten, now 35, logged over 1,100 snaps last season and gave up 35 pressures and seven sacks for the Giants.

That level of pass protection isn’t going to cut it for a Giants line that needs major improvement in both phases.

The idea here is simple: if Neal can offer even average production at guard, his physical upside might make him the better option.

Van Roten is a steady veteran presence, but the Giants need more than stability — they need someone who can push the pile.

Evan Neal’s tackle experiment was a costly failure

There’s no sugarcoating it — Neal was a liability at right tackle throughout his first three seasons in the NFL.

Last year alone, he allowed 17 pressures and two sacks in just 459 snaps before missing time due to injury.

He often looked overwhelmed on the edge, especially against speed rushers who exploited his lack of lateral quickness.

Moving inside to guard means fewer one-on-one matchups in space, where he struggled to keep defenders in front of him.

Instead, Neal can now use his frame and lower body power to anchor against interior rushers and gain leverage in the run game.

Early signs suggest growth — but pads will tell the truth

So far in camp, Neal has flashed positive signs in run-blocking drills, showing more comfort working in tight spaces.

He’s never lacked size or strength, but his timing and technique haven’t caught up to his physical traits just yet.

The coaching staff remains cautiously optimistic, but Monday’s padded practice will offer the first real test of this transition.

Playing guard is a different animal — quicker reactions, more hand fighting, and far less margin for error in tight windows.

Still, there’s a reason to believe Neal could be better suited for the interior, especially if he embraces a more physical identity.

This switch may be Neal’s last chance with the Giants

If this experiment fails, the Giants could be forced to move on from Neal altogether despite his first-round pedigree.

It’s a harsh reality, but the NFL doesn’t wait around forever, and time is running out to prove he belongs.

If he thrives, Neal could give the Giants the boost they need in the trenches and rewrite the narrative surrounding his development.

At his best, he’s a powerful mauler with top-tier athletic traits — it just hasn’t translated at the pro level yet.

Now it’s on Evan Neal to deliver, with his career — and the Giants’ line — hanging in the balance.