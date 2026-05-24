The NY Giants should not be treating Roy Robertson-Harris like a roster bubble candidate anymore. Once a veteran defensive lineman tears an Achilles in May, the whole thing becomes colder and more practical.

Robertson-Harris reportedly suffered the injury during OTAs and is expected to miss most or all of the 2026 season. It is brutal for him, and it also puts the Giants in an uncomfortable roster-management spot because his deal is not tiny for a player who may not help this year.

He signed a two-year, $9 million contract with $5.3 million guaranteed, and Over The Cap lists his 2026 cap charge at $5.75 million. A normal release would create roughly $3.35 million to $4.35 million in savings depending on the treatment of bonuses and timing, with dead money sitting in the $1.4 million to $2.4 million range.

The injury makes the cap path messier

The catch is obvious. This was a football injury during team activities, so the Giants cannot view the cap table like a clean cut button. NFL contract language protects players who cannot perform because of injuries from team activities, and the waived-injured path can send a player back to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

An injury settlement could eventually be part of the equation, but that is not the same thing as saying the Giants can simply erase the contract and move on like nothing happened. The timing, the guarantee language, and the medical outlook all matter here.

I would frame this as a cap flexibility decision. The real question is whether the Giants carry him on injured reserve, negotiate a settlement, or find a cleaner release path once the rules and money line up.

The Giants rebuilt the room for a reason

The Giants already added D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris, and that matters now. Robertson-Harris was supposed to be part of the veteran defensive-line mix, but the room has enough bodies to absorb the football loss better than the cap hit.

They also have Chauncey Golston fighting for a meaningful role, and the front seven has more pass-rush flexibility than it did a year ago. The Giants can replace snaps. They may not want to carry dead money or an unusable cap charge if they can avoid it.

There is nothing fun about this kind of decision. Robertson-Harris got hurt before the season even had a chance to breathe. But NFL rosters are harsh, and if the Giants can preserve real flexibility without creating a CBA headache, moving on may become the practical answer.