Chauncey Golston is not going to be the first name people bring up when talking about the NY Giants defensive front, but he could be a sneakily impactful player in 2026.

In front of Golston, the Giants have Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. On the interior, D.J. Reader gives the Giants a new interior anchor, and he is joined by Shelby Harris and second-year DT Darius Alexander.

Golston sits behind all of that. But a recent injury to the Giants’ interior defensive line could give him an opportunity to play more and make a greater impact this season.

The Giants might need Chauncey Golston to move inside

Golston is labeled as an edge rusher, but at 277 pounds, he has the size to move inside. During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Golston played both inside and outside. The Giants might need him to do that this season.

The Giants recently lost defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris to a torn Achilles suffered during OTAs. That’s a proven talent, a 17-game starter from a season ago, now sidelined indefinitely. Golston might be the overlooked player who needs to fill in.

Golston is flashing early in OTAs

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The first OTA practice did not turn Golston into a headliner, but it did put him on the radar. Giants.com noted that Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Chauncey Golston were all spotted in the backfield on different plays during OTA No. 1.

Golston does not have to be a 700-snap player. He does not have to become one of the first two names on the scouting report. He just has to make the second wave of the pass rush matter.

The Giants paid him like a useful piece

Golston is not a throwaway depth signing, either. Spotrac lists his deal at three years and $18 million, including $12 million guaranteed. That is not superstar money, but it is meaningful rotational money.

The Giants made that investment because players like Golston can help a defensive front survive the length of a season. Edge depth disappears quickly. Injuries happen. Golston gives them some of that flexibility.

Golston has five years of NFL experience, and his value has always been tied to the fact that he can live in more than one spot. He has played edge, kicked inside in certain looks, and handled dirty work that does not always turn into box-score production.

The PFF profile is more depth than star

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PFF credited Golston with a 64.4 overall defensive grade in 2025 with only 173 defensive snaps and five total pressures, so this is not some hidden elite rusher being buried by perception. But PFF also gave him a 72.4 run-defense grade, which points to why the Giants might trust him in a defined role.

Golston can be a sturdy rotational defender who gives the Giants snaps on early downs and enough rush competence to avoid becoming predictable. That matters for a defense that wants to keep Burns, Carter, and Thibodeaux fresh late in games. The Giants do not need every defensive lineman to be a star. They need the rotation to stop leaking when the headliners come off the field.

Depth could decide how good this front becomes

The Giants have invested heavily in premium defensive front pieces, but a great front is not built on three players alone. It needs role players who can win enough snaps to keep the structure intact.

If Golston gives Dennard Wilson a dependable 25 to 35 snaps per week, the ripple effect could be bigger than his individual stat line. Burns can stay cleaner. Carter can rush in more favorable spots. Thibodeaux can rotate without the Giants losing physicality.

Golston is still easy to overlook, and that probably will not change by June. But if he keeps popping into the backfield during the summer, he could become one of those quiet depth pieces who makes the entire defense feel sturdier.