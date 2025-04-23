Legendary former Giants head coach predicts team will go ‘best player available’ in NFL Draft

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are facing a difficult decision with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft: take the best player available? Or pass on a top talent in favor of long-term security at quarterback? Legendary former Giants head coach and two-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Coughlin recently made his prediction for his former team’s draft plans.

Tom Coughlin predicts the Giants’ draft plans

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Coughlin dropped his prediction for the Giants in this year’s draft, expecting them to take the “best player available” approach as they did when he was in charge:

“The way the Giants have always operated in the draft is best player available… You can’t reach for somebody,” Coughlin told McAfee. “You can’t reach for a player who does not belong in that position. So if he’s graded into that position, and that player happens to be there, then the Giants are going to take best player available.”

The best player available strategy is a tried-and-true method to drafting NFL prospects. See teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, for example, who seemingly “luck into” top prospects every year through this method.

Will the Giants go BPA or quarterback?

If the Giants do indeed go best player available, they will be picking between Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter and Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter. Both prospects are gamechangers and widely debated as the best player in the draft class. The Cleveland Browns at No. 2 overall seem to be leaning toward taking Hunter, so Carter is the likely pick for Big Blue.

However, if the Giants do not go best player available, and instead reach for need, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders seems to be an option they are still considering. Sanders will be the best quarterback available at third overall, but he will not be the best overall prospect available. Many draft boards have him graded out as a late-first or early-second-round pick.