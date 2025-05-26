How will the Giants rotate their edge rusher trio?

On paper, the New York Giants’ defensive line looks like it could be one of the best — if not the best — in the NFL this season.

Their D-Line is headlined by DT Dexter Lawrence. Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux already formed a deadly duo on the edge. But that edge rushing group has been supercharged by the addition of No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter.

Seeing this foursome of pass-rushers get after the quarterback will be exciting. However, with only two starting edge rushers on a defensive line, it will be interesting to see how the Giants plan to maximize the Thibodeaux-Burns-Carter trio.

The Giants have a crowded edge rusher room

After drafting Carter, the Giants were immediately faced with a challenging question to answer: How often will each of their three edge rushers see the field?

Burns is a proven, high-quality veteran. He will be on the field for the overwhelming majority of snaps.

But then there’s Thibodeaux and Carter. The former is an ascending, yet somewhat inconsistent young star. The latter is arguably the 2025 NFL Draft’s top defensive and most game-changing prospect.

How will the Giants rotate their edge rushers?

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus deemed this question the biggest one the Giants have to answer entering the 2025 season:

“The team addressed their edge defender room with the No. 3 overall pick, although it presents a bit of a dilemma based on snap counts… How Brian Daboll chooses to deploy Carter and Thibodeaux — maybe even sliding one inside on occasion — will be fascinating.”

Ultimately, rotating one of the rushers on the interior will be the key to unlocking this trio. With only two edges to attack, one of the edge rushers will need to be comfortable moving inside and taking on the more powerful interior offensive linemen.

Carter also possesses additional versatility as a converted off-ball linebacker. He used to line up as Penn State’s middle linebacker prior to transitioning to the edge in his final collegiate season. Theoretically, the Giants could rotate him in both of those two positions, as well as the interior, creating ample opportunity for Thibodeaux to get his share of reps.