The New York Giants have a massive, 340-pound hole to fill at defensive tackle after trading away Dexter Lawrence. While the trade landed Big Blue the 10th overall pick, it has also left their interior defensive line in a state of absolute crisis. With no immediate replacement on the roster capable of eating double-teams at an elite level, general manager Joe Schoen is now tasked with rebuilding the unit through both quantity and quality.

While Dexter Lawrence can’t truly be “replaced,” here’s one plan for the Giants to rebuild their interior defensive line and put a competent unit together for the 2026 season.

Step 1: The Giants Need to Sign Veteran Anchors: D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris

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Replacing a generational talent like Lawrence requires more than just a single body; it requires a rotation of battle-tested experience. The Giants have already laid the groundwork by hosting D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris for free-agent visits. Reader is the top option, finishing 2025 with an elite 72.6 PFF pass-rush grade and 20 pressures for the Lions. But the Giants should sign both Reader and Harris to give their defensive line two solid veterans with starting experience.

Pairing Reader with Shelby Harris—who earned a solid 61.9 overall PFF grade last season—gives the Giants two starters who can immediately anchor the 3-technique and nose positions. Harris specifically brings a knack for disruption, having recorded four pass deflections and 19 pressures in 2025.

Step 2: Developing Darius Alexander

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While veterans provide the floor, the ceiling of this defensive reboot could depend on the growth of Darius Alexander. The 2025 third-round pick out of Toledo represents a young, developmental piece for the interior defensive line.

Despite limited snaps in his rookie campaign, Alexander showed flashes of the explosiveness, recording 15 pressures and 4 sacks in a rotational role. Standing 6’4″ with nearly 35-inch arms, Alexander possesses the physical tools to become a primary three-down defender. He just needs to add some weight and improve his anchor against the run. Under John Harbaugh’s tutelage, the Giants are banking on Alexander making a Year 2 leap.

Step 3: Take the Best DT Available on Day 2 of the Draft

The final piece of the Lawrence-replacement puzzle must come via the 2026 NFL Draft. Armed with the 37th overall pick, the Giants are in a prime position to target a blue-chip interior disruptor like Georgia’s Christen Miller, Clemson’s Peter Woods, Florida’s Caleb Banks, or Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald.

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McDonald, the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, is a particularly intriguing fit for a Harbaugh-led defense; he posted a career-best 86.0 PFF grade in 2025 and led the nation with a 91.2 run-defense grade. Losing Lawrence is a massive blow to the Giants’ run defense. Although McDonald might not be the strongest pass rusher, he would be a tantalizing target at the top of the second round because of his run-stopping prowess. He might not last until pick 37, but if he is on the board, McDonald is a no-brainer.

Securing a plug-and-play defensive tackle at 37 allows the Giants to keep their veteran signings on a manageable snap count, ensuring the interior remains fresh and physical into the fourth quarter. Whoever the Giants draft at 37 could develop alongside Alexander to give the Giants two young, long-term solutions at the position.

Player 2025 PFF Grade Total Pressures Key Stat D.J. Reader 68.9 20 72.6 Pass-Rush Grade Shelby Harris 61.9 19 4 Passes Defensed Darius Alexander 42.9 15 4 Sacks (Rotational) Kayden McDonald* 86.0 22 91.2 Run-Defense Grade

Also Read:NY Giants could land both elite Ohio State defenders they want with pick 5 and 10 in 2026 NFL Draft

Building a Competent Interior Identity

Ultimately, you don’t “replace” Dexter Lawrence—you diversify his production. By signing two established starters and pairing them with two high-ceiling youngsters, the Giants move from a top-heavy unit to a deep, four-man rotation.

How the Giants can "replace" Dexter Lawrence:



– Sign D.J. Reader

– Sign Shelby Harris

– Draft the best DT available at pick 37

– Develop Darius Alexander



Add two veteran, starting-caliber DTs, pairing them with two developmental talents. The Giants had both Reader & Harris in… pic.twitter.com/pCzOosWDDX — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) April 19, 2026

This strategic overhaul keeps the defensive front from becoming a liability while the Giants can use their two top-10 picks to land some of the NFL Draft class’s best overall players. It may not be as flashy as a 340-pound superstar, but a competent, deep interior is exactly what John Harbaugh needs to maintain his defensive standard in 2026.