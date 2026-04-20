The New York Giants have been high on both Ohio State LB Sonny Styles and Ohio State S Caleb Downs throughout the pre-draft process. Both prospects were possible selections for the Giants with the fifth-overall pick. But now, they might not need to decide between the two.

After trading Dexter Lawrence for the 10th overall pick, there is a possibility the Giants could land Styles at five and Downs at 10, reuniting the two OSU defenders and adding elite foundational pieces to the Giants’ defense.

The Giants Could Land Sonny Styles at Pick 5

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This massive influx of capital has opened the door for a dream scenario that was previously impossible—reuniting Ohio State’s elite defensive duo, Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs, to serve as the new foundational pillars of the Giants’ defense.

With the No. 5 overall pick, the Giants could secure Sonny Styles, the 6’5″, 243-pound unicorn who has drawn lofty comparisons to 49ers All-Pro Fred Warner. Styles was dominant in 2025, earning an 88.0 overall PFF grade and proving to be an elite coverage asset with an 87.4 coverage grade.

His freakish athleticism was on full display at the Combine, where he clocked a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and posted a staggering 43.5-inch vertical jump. For a Giants unit that needs to replace Dexter Lawrence’s leadership and physical presence, Styles provides a modern, position-less weapon who can erase tight ends, stop the run, and blitz with elite efficiency.

Metric 2025 Statistics PFF Positional Rank PFF Overall Grade 88.0 17th / 809 LBs Total Tackles 71 (58 Solo) — PFF Coverage Grade 87.4 14th / 809 LBs Run-Defense Grade 87.8 45th / 809 LBs Total Pressures 11 — Passer Rating Allowed 75.8 —

Caleb Downs Could be John Harbaugh’s Next Kyle Hamilton at Pick 10

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The true magic of the Lawrence trade happens at pick No. 10, where the Giants are now positioned to potentially snag Caleb Downs (if he lasts on the board that long). While some scouts consider Downs the best safety prospect they’ve ever seen, positional value often pushes elite safeties into the back half of the top 10.

Downs’ 2025 campaign was legendary; he swept the Jim Thorpe Award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy while recording 68 tackles and zero touchdowns allowed in coverage. For John Harbaugh, who utilized Kyle Hamilton to redefine the Ravens’ secondary, Downs is the ultimate chess piece who can rotate between the box, the slot, and deep safety with All-Pro-level instincts.

Metric 2025 Statistics PFF Positional Rank PFF Overall Grade 83.7 40th / 914 Ss Total Tackles 68 (44 Solo) PFF Coverage Grade 87.0 37th / 914 Ss Interceptions 2 Passer Rating Allowed 46.5 Touchdowns Allowed 0

A Generational Defensive Reboot

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Reuniting Styles and Downs wouldn’t just be a nostalgia trip for Buckeyes fans; it would be a strategic masterstroke to rebuild the Giants’ identity and defense with two young leaders who could both be elite at their respective positions at the next level.

Together at Ohio State, these two led a defense that allowed the fewest yards in the country, and their chemistry would allow DC Dennard Wilson to install his most aggressive packages immediately.

While losing “Sexy Dexy” is a high price to pay, replacing a 29-year-old defensive tackle with two 21-year-old, blue-chip superstars on rookie contracts is how you open massive cap space while simultaneously raising the team’s competitive ceiling. If the Giants pull this off on Thursday night, the 2026 season will have high expectations on the defensive side of the ball.